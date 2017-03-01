Sweet and sour pineapple chicken

Prep 20 min
Total 30 min
Serves 4

Ingredients

2
skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
2 tbsp
Shoaxing cooking wine, sake or sherry
1 tsp
salt
3 tbsp
all-purpose flour
2 1/2 tbsp
cornstarch, divided
1/3 cup
vegetable oil
1
red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-in. bite-size pieces
3 tbsp
packed brown sugar
2 tbsp
white vinegar
3 cups
peeled chunks of pineapple
2
green onions, cut into 1-in. pieces

Instructions

  • STIR chicken, cooking wine and salt in a bowl and let stand for 10 min. Add flour and 2 tbsp cornstarch and stir to coat.
  • HEAT oil in a wok or large frying pan over medium-high heat. Stir-fry chicken in batches, being careful to avoid splattering oil, until golden brown, 2 to 3 min. Remove with slotted spoon and transfer to a plate.
  • DISCARD all but 1 tbsp oil in pan and return to heat. Add red pepper and stir-fry until tender-crisp, 3 min.
  • STIR remaining 1/2 tbsp cornstarch, brown sugar, vinegar and water in a small bowl. Add chicken, pineapple and cornstarch mixture to pan and stir-fry until chicken is coated, 1 to 2 min. Stir in green onions.

 

Nutrition

Calories 331
Protein 27 g
Carbohydrates 33 g
Fat 9 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 687 mg
Excellent source of vitamin C
Issue: April 2017

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.

One comment on “Sweet and sour pineapple chicken

  1. Made this for my family tonight. We all agree it is too sweet and there is too much oil in this recipe.

