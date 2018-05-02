Saucy swedish meatballs over egg noodles
Prep 20 min
Total 40 min
Serves 4
Ingredients
1
2 tbsp
Dijon mustard, divided
1
small onion, finely chopped
2 tbsp
Worcestershire sauce, divided
1/2 tsp
ground allspice
1/2 tsp
400 g
lean ground beef
2 tsp
olive oil, divided
4 cups
no-yolk egg noodles
227-g pkg
sliced cremini mushrooms
1 cup
low-sodium beef broth
1/2 cup
35% cream
2 tbsp
chopped fresh parsley, optional
Instructions
- WHISK egg with 1 tbsp Dijon in a large bowl. Stir in 1/4 cup onion, 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, allspice and salt. Season with fresh pepper. Crumble in ground meat. Using your hands, work until evenly mixed. Roll portions of meat mixture into 1-in. balls (1 tbsp each).
- HEAT a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tsp oil, then meatballs. Cook, turning the meatballs occasionally, until golden-brown on all sides, 3-4 min. Transfer the meatballs to a plate.
- BOIL a large pot of water for noodles. Add noodles to boiling water and cook, following package directions, about 6 min.
- ADD remaining 1 tsp oil to the same pan, then mushrooms and remaining onion. Cook until the mushrooms start to soften, 3 to 4 min. Stir in broth, cream and remaining 1 tbsp Dijon and Worcestershire sauce. Return the meatballs and any juices to pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-high. Boil, turning meatballs, occasionally until sauce starts to thicken, 8 to 10 min.
- DRAIN noodles and serve meatballs and sauce overtop. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.
Nutrition
