Spinach-pesto and artichoke pasta salad

Prep 20 min
Total 35 min
Serves 6

Ingredients

250 g
fusilli pasta
1
garlic clove
2 cups
packed spinach
1/4 cup
toasted sliced almonds
1/4 cup
grated parmesan
1 tbsp
lemon juice
1/4 tsp
salt
1/3 cup
olive oil
1/4 cup
2% plain yogurt
398-mL can
artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

Instructions

  1. COOK pasta following package directions, but omitting salt, until tender, 7 to 8 min. Drain and rinse with cold water.
  2. WHIRL garlic clove with spinach, almonds, parmesan, lemon juice and salt in a food processor until finely chopped. Gradually whirl in oil until smooth.
  3. COMBINE pesto with yogurt in a large bowl. Stir in pasta and artichokes.

Nutrition

Calories 335
Protein 11 g
Carbohydrates 38 g
Fat 16 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 283 mg
Excellent source of folate
Issue: June 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso

One comment on “Spinach-pesto and artichoke pasta salad

  1. Congratulations. This is a fabulous website. I have it on my home page and plan to follow. I am 86 but overweight. Do you have a program especially for seniors.?

Resources