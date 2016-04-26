Spanish shrimp fideuá

This intriguing dish includes many of the classic flavours of paella, like saffron, paprika and peppers, but with instant-cooking rice noodles in place of high-maintenance rice.

Ingredients

1 tbsp
olive oil
3
garlic cloves, minced
1
onion, thinly sliced
2
red bell peppers, finely chopped
3 tbsp
tomato paste
1 tsp
paprika
1/2 tsp
crumbled saffron
2 1/2 cups
vegetable broth
300-g pkg
frozen shrimp, thawed and peeled
175 g
thin rice vermicelli, broken into 1-in. pieces, about 5 cups
1/4 cup
chopped parsley
1
lemon, cut into wedges (optional)

Instructions

  • HEAT a medium (10-in.) non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add oil, then garlic, onion and peppers. Cook until onion is soft, about 3 min. Stir in tomato paste, paprika and saffron. Cook 1 min. Add broth. Boil, then stir in shrimp and noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp turns pink and noodles have absorbed all the liquid, about 5 min. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition

Calories 297
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 50 g
Fat 5 g
Fibre 4 g
Sodium 646 mg
Issue: February 2015

Photo credit: Spanish shrimp fideua. (Photo, Roberto Caruso.)

