Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Prep 15 min
Total 1 hour 15 min
Serves 8

Ingredients

2 heads
garlic
1 tsp
olive oil
4 large
baking potatoes, peeled and cubed (1.5 kg)
1/2 cup
sour cream
1/4 cup
chopped chives
3 tbsp
butter
1/2 tsp
salt
white pepper, optional

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 400F. Place garlic heads on a large piece of foil. Slice off tops of garlic and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap in foil. Bake in centre of oven until golden, about 50 min. Cool and squeeze the bottoms of the heads to release the cloves.
  • BOIL potatoes in a large pot of water until very tender, 15 to 20 min. Drain potatoes. Press potatoes with garlic through a ricer in batches back into same pot over medium-low. Stir in sour cream, chives, butter and salt until potatoes are warmed through. Season with fresh white pepper.

 

Nutrition

Calories 202
Protein 5 g
Carbohydrates 31 g
Fat 7 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 193 mg
Excellent source of vitamin B6
Issue: October 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

One comment on “Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

  1. These were good mashed potatoes but needed a some milk or potato water to make them creamier. I did not peel or cube my potatoes before boiling as I find they lose their flavour that way. Plus, I did not like the chives in them. Don’t really want to chew my mashed potatoes if you know what I mean. Otherwise, they turned out really good.

