Nordic meatballs with beet and kale salad

COMBINE one-third of bread cubes with milk in a small bowl. Let stand until bread is soft, 5 min.
COMBINE ground beef with 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley, egg yolk, salt and milk-soaked bread cubes in a large bowl. Mix with your hands until combined. Divide mixture and roll into 16 balls.
HEAT an extra-large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add 2 tsp canola oil, then remaining dry bread cubes. Cook, stirring often, until toasted, 4 to 5 min. Transfer to a plate. Add 1 tsp canola oil to pan, then meatballs. Cook, turning often, until brown on all sides, about 5 min. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue cooking, covered, stirring occasionally, until meatballs are cooked through, 7 to 10 min. Let stand, 5 min.
WHISK remaining 2 tbsp each canola oil with cider vinegar and Dijon in a large bowl. Add kale and grated beet. Toss to coat. Divide salad and croutons among 4 plates. Top with meatballs. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tbsp chopped parsley.
This video seemed incomplete. What do you do after you take the meatballs out of the water? Do you then brown them? Seems they would be pretty sad looking if you don’t.
Bev. on
Wowza, problem solved like it never hapepned.
Vicki on
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, thanks . “Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish.” by Euripides.
http://pinkfascinator.com/navy-blue-fascinators-for-wedding-events-are-beauty-personified/
navy fascinator hat on