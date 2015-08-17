Nordic meatballs with beet and kale salad

Total 40 min
Serves 4

Ingredients

3 slices
light rye bread, cut into 1/4-in. cubes
1/4 cup
milk
500 g
lean ground beef
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp
finely chopped parsley, divided
1
egg yolk
1/2 tsp
salt
3 tbsp
canola oil, divided
2 tbsp
apple cider vinegar
1/2 tsp
Dijon
8 cups
finely sliced kale
1
small beet, peeled and grated

Instructions

  • COMBINE one-third of bread cubes with milk in a small bowl. Let stand until bread is soft, 5 min.
  • COMBINE ground beef with 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley, egg yolk, salt and milk-soaked bread cubes in a large bowl. Mix with your hands until combined. Divide mixture and roll into 16 balls.
  • HEAT an extra-large non-stick frying pan over medium. Add 2 tsp canola oil, then remaining dry bread cubes. Cook, stirring often, until toasted, 4 to 5 min. Transfer to a plate. Add 1 tsp canola oil to pan, then meatballs. Cook, turning often, until brown on all sides, about 5 min. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue cooking, covered, stirring occasionally, until meatballs are cooked through, 7 to 10 min. Let stand, 5 min.
  • WHISK remaining 2 tbsp each canola oil with cider vinegar and Dijon in a large bowl. Add kale and grated beet. Toss to coat. Divide salad and croutons among 4 plates. Top with meatballs. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tbsp chopped parsley.

Nutrition

Calories 592
Protein 36 g
Carbohydrates 48 g
Fat 29 g
Fibre 8 g
Sodium 879 mg
Excellent source of Vitamin C
Issue: September 2015

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Sian Richards.

3 comments on “Nordic meatballs with beet and kale salad

  1. This video seemed incomplete. What do you do after you take the meatballs out of the water? Do you then brown them? Seems they would be pretty sad looking if you don’t.

  2. Wowza, problem solved like it never hapepned.

Resources