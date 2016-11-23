Mini meat loaves with pea and feta couscous

Prep 15 min
Total 40 min
Serves 4

Ingredients

500 g
lean ground pork
1
small onion, finely chopped
1
garlic clove, minced
1/3 cup
finely chopped parsley, divided
1 tbsp
Dijon mustard
1 tbsp
fresh thyme leaves
1
egg, beaten
1/4 tsp
salt
1/4 tsp
pepper
3 tbsp
barbecue sauce
3/4 cup
boiling water
1/2 cup
couscous
2 cups
frozen green peas, thawed
1/2 cup
crumbled feta cheese
1 tbsp
lemon juice

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 400F. Stir pork, onion, garlic, 2 tbsp parsley, Dijon, thyme, egg, salt and pepper in a bowl. Roll into 8 balls and press into cups of a non-stick muffin pan. Brush tops  with barbecue sauce.
  • BAKE until no longer pink in centre, 18 to 20 min.
  • POUR boiling water over couscous in a large bowl, and cover with plastic wrap or lid. Let stand for 5 min.Microwave peas in heatproof bowl until hot, 1 min. Add to couscous and stir in feta, remaining 1/4 cup parsley and lemon juice. Serve with meat loaves.

 

Nutrition

Calories 436
Protein 34 g
Carbohydrates 32 g
Fat 19 g
Fibre 4 g
Sodium 678 mg
Excellent source of vitamin A
Issue: January 2017

Photo, Erik Putz.

  1. I loved it but I would grate the onion the next time as my children don’t like “crunchy” onion – so easy to make especially durng the work week.

