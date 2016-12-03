Scalloped potatoes

Prep 25 min
Total 1 hour 35 min
Plus 15 min cooling time
Serves 12

Ingredients

3 cups
milk
1 cup
35% cream
1/2 cup
butter, divided
1
large onion, thinly sliced
3
garlic cloves, chopped
3
sprigs of fresh thyme
3 tbsp
all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp
salt
1/2 tsp
pepper
2 kg
Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into scant 1/4-in.-thick slices (12 cups)
1 cup
finely grated parmesan, divided
1 cup
grated gruyère

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 400F. Heat milk and cream in a pot over medium-low.
  • HEAT 1 tbsp butter in a large pot over medium-high.  Add onion and cook, stirring until softened, 5 min. Add garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, for 1 min. Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining butter, then stir in flour. Cook, stirring, for 2 min. Slowly add milk mixture, 1 cup at a time, stirring until slightly thickened before adding more liquid.
  • STIR in salt and pepper and cook, stirring until thickened. Add potatoes and cook over medium, stirring bottom of pot to prevent browning, until slightly tender, 8 to 10 min.
  • SPREAD half of the potato mixture in a 3-L oven-safe dish. Place dish on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with half of the parmesan and top with remaining potatoes. Sprinkle with remaining parmesan and gruyère. Cover with foil and bake for 30 min. Remove foil and continue baking until top is golden and potatoes are tender, 20 min. Let stand for 15 min before serving.

Nutrition

Calories 361
Protein 12 g
Carbohydrates 32 g
Fat 21 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 544 mg
Excellent source of vitamin B12
Shortcut scalloped potatoes

Issue: December 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

