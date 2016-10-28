Classic lasagna
Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 20 min
Serves 8
The original lasagna from Bologna, Italy, is a glorious but simple layering of noodles, creamy béchamel sauce and slow-cooked meat ragù. We think that’s still the most delicious version we’ve ever had.
Advertisement
Ingredients
9
oven-ready lasagna noodles, divided
4 1/2 cups
Bolognese meat sauce, divided (recipe link below)
475-g container
3 cups
shredded mozzarella
1 cup
grated parmesan
Béchamel
Instructions
- PREHEAT oven to 400F.
- MELT butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low. Whisk in flour until mixture forms a paste, about 2 min. Gradually whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium. Cook, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pot, until sauce thickens, 7 to 8 min. Stir in salt and nutmeg.
- SPREAD 1/2 cup béchamel in the bottom of a 9 × 13-in. baking dish. Top with 3 noodles. Spread 1 1/2 cups Bolognese meat sauce evenly over noodles. Drizzle with 1/2 cup béchamel. Top with 3 more noodles. Spread ricotta evenly over noodles. Season with fresh pepper. Spread another 1 1/2 cups meat sauce evenly over ricotta. Drizzle with 1/2 cup béchamel. Top with remaining 3 noodles. Spread remaining 1 1/2 cups meat sauce evenly over noodles. Drizzle with remaining 1/2 cup béchamel. Sprinkle evenly with mozzarella. Cover pan with foil and bake in centre of oven, 45 min. Remove foil, then sprinkle with parmesan. Bake until golden and bubbly, about 10 more min. Let lasagna stand 10 min before serving.
Nutrition
Calories 613
Protein 36 g
Carbohydrates 33 g
Fat 36 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 893 mg
the lasagna recipe is very difficult to find!
jane cliff on
That sounds wonderful I am anxious to try it but the end results didn’t look too appealing in fact it looked over cooked & burnt around the edges.
Stella Magic on
Despite these 2 comments being… negative, I found this recipe to be absoulutely delishious! You’ll need some cooking experience to get the job done (As in, don’t make this your 6th time cooking, gain more experience first!)
Also, you can half the amount of the Tomato Passata, only one 660g jar will do just fine!
Emma Grewar on
I absolutely thought this was divine! but I agree with comment above its not a simple recipe amd probably not the best for a newer cook. You have to use good ingredients to get the results. Eg dop San Marzanos and full fat ricotta and good mozza . I added a layer of spinach in mine it was so good!
Tina on
this recipe is terrible. This isn’t a lasagna, sorry
Cinzia on