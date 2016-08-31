Carrot and parsnip casserole

Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 20 min
Serves 8

Advertisement

Ingredients

1/3 cup
butter, divided
2
onions, chopped
1/3 cup
all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cup
low-sodium vegetable broth
1 cup
35% cream
1 tbsp
Dijon mustard
2 tsp
honey
1/4 tsp
salt
1/8 tsp
nutmeg
500 g
parsnips, peeled and cut into quarters lengthwise
500 g
carrots, peeled and cut into quarters lengthwise
1 1/2 cups
bread crumbs
1/2 cup
grated parmesan cheese
1 tsp
crumbled dried sage

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 400F. Melt ¼ cup of butter in a large pot over medium-high. Add onions and cook until soft, about 8 min. Stir in flour for 1 min. Whisk in broth until smooth. Whisk in cream, Dijon, honey, salt and nutmeg. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens slightly, about 2 min.
  • PLACE parsnips and carrots in a 9 × 13-in. baking dish. Pour sauce overtop, tossing to coat. Cover with foil. Bake in top third of oven, until parsnips are easily pierced with a knife, 40 to 50 min. Microwave remaining butter in a bowl until melted. Stir in bread crumbs, parmesan and sage. Sprinkle over vegetables. Continue baking, uncovered, until golden, about 10 min.

Nutrition

Calories 368
Protein 9 g
Carbohydrates 37 g
Fat 22 g
Fibre 5 g
Sodium 551 mg
Excellent source of vitamin A
Advertisement

Chatelaine Quickies: Gourmet corn on the cob

Issue: October 2016

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Carrot and parsnip casserole

  1. MY mom it still raving about this dish :) Thank you!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources