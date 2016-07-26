Buttery pasta and tomato sauce

Prep 10 min
Total 35 min
Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp
butter
2
garlic cloves, minced
2.4 L
canned whole tomatoes, drained and crushed
1/4 tsp
salt
450 g
rigatoni pasta
2 tbsp
finely chopped parsley
1/4 tsp
hot-red-chili-flakes
1/2 cup
ricotta
parmesan, optional

Instructions

  • MELT butter in an extra-large frying pan over medium. Add garlic and cook for 30 sec. Stir in tomatoes and salt. Season with fresh pepper. Boil, then reduce heat to medium. Simmer until thickened, about 20 min.
  • COOK pasta in a large pot of boiling water, following package directions but omitting salt, until tender, 10 to 12 min. Drain well.
  • RESERVE 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce for white bean and tomato soup. Toss pasta with parsley, chili flakes and remaining sauce until well coated. Divide among 4 plates. Top each with 2 tbsp ricotta. Sprinkle with parmesan.

Nutrition

Calories 578
Protein 22 g
Carbohydrates 96 g
Fat 12 g
Fibre 5 g
Sodium 573 mg
Excellent source of folate
Issue: September 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.

