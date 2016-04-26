Vongole

Vongole is a dish much loved by people all around the world. Ultimately, it’s a very simple pasta that celebrates the juice and flavor of clams, and if you cook it right, it’s a very delicious, classy, comforting pasta that hits the spot every time. I’ve gone for a subtle variation on the classic here, by adding fresh tomatoes and sun-dried tomato paste, then using rosé instead of white wine, to give you a beautiful blushing dish, but of course you can revert to the original if you prefer — they’re both equally brilliant.

– Jamie Oliver