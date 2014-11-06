Apple cider turkey pot pie

Prep 15 min
Total 45 min
Serves 6

Advertisement

Ingredients

2 tbsp
cornstarch
2 cups
apple cider, divided
1
sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes
1
onion, chopped
1/4 cup
35% cream
2 tbsp
Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp
dried sage
1/2 tsp
salt
1 kg
skinless, boneless turkey breast, cut into 1/2-in. cubes
1 cup
frozen peas, thawed
1/2 450-g pkg
frozen puff pastry
1
egg yolk, beaten

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 400F.
  • STIR cornstarch with 1/4 cup apple cider in a small bowl. Set aside.
  • COMBINE sweet potato with remaining cider and onion in a pot. Boil, covered, until potato is tender, 12 to 15 min.
  • STIR cornstarch mixture and add to pot along with cream, Dijon, sage and salt. Stir often, until sauce thickens, 2 to 3 min. Stir in cubed turkey breast and peas.
  • SCRAPE turkey filling into a 9×13-in. baking dish. Top with puff pastry, stretching dough to cover dish. Using the tines of a fork, press edges of dough against rim of dish, or fold into the sides. Brush egg yolk over pastry. Cut several slits in the top to let steam escape.
  • BAKE in centre of oven until crust is golden-brown, 15 to 20 min.

Nutrition

Calories 501
Protein 45 g
Carbohydrates 41 g
Fat 17 g
Fibre 4 g
Sodium 438 mg
Excellent source of Vitamin A
Advertisement

Issue: December 2014

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Sian Richards.

This article has not been rated yet.

7 comments on “Apple cider turkey pot pie

  1. What brand of apple cider did you use for this recipe?

    Reply

    • I don’t think the brand really matters, does it? Store brand will do. Just don’t use apple cider vinegar like the poster below did.

      Reply

  2. I thought that this would be a great recipe. However once I made it, it was overpowered by the vinegar (2 cups) and I had to throw it out. I tried to salvage the vegetables etc. but because they are boiled in the vinegar, they still were permeated by the flavour of the vinegar. It might be a good recipe with the right amount of vinegar?

    Reply

    • But it’s just Apple cider, not apple cider vinegar. Almost made the same mistake myself

      Reply

  3. Is the turkey breast ingredient cooked, or uncooked? Thank you for your clarification.

    Reply

    • Hi Anne,

      The recipe calls for uncooked turkey, but you can also use leftover (cooked) turkey. Hope this helps!

      Best,
      Heather MacMullin
      Associate Food Editor, Digital
      Chatelaine

      Reply

  4. There’s no mention of it but doesn’t the frozen puff pastry have to be thawed overnight first?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources