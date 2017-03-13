Tortellini alfredo with peas and bacon

Prep 10 min
Total 25 min
Serves 8

Ingredients

600-g pkg
fresh cheese tortellini pasta
4 slices
bacon
3
cloves garlic, grated
1/4 cup
chopped parsley, plus more for garnish (optional)
1 cup
10% cream
1 cup
frozen peas, thawed
1/4 tsp
salt
2/3 cup
finely grated parmesan, divided

Instructions

  • COOK tortellini following package directions. Drain and set aside, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.
  • HEAT a large non-stick frying pan over medium.  Cook bacon, turning, until crispy, about 10 min. Drain on paper towel and discard all but 2 tbsp fat from pan. Add garlic and parsley and cook for 1 min. Add cream, peas, reserved cooking liquid and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring often, until cream has thickened slightly, 3 min.
  • STIR in tortellini and 1/3 cup of the parmesan cheese and toss until hot, about 2 min. Remove from heat. Crumble in bacon and stir in  remaining 1/3 cup parmesan cheese and more parsley. Kitchen Tip: Serve this easy alfredo pasta with a fresh green salad.

 

Nutrition

Calories 369
Protein 16 g
Carbohydrates 44 g
Fat 15 g
Fibre 2 g
Sodium 566 mg
Excellent source of calcium
Issue: March 2017

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.

