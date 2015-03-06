Small-batch chocolate chip cookies

Total 20 min
Serves 4

This recipe yields just four cookies, making it the perfect little indulgence for after dinner.

Ingredients

2 tbsp
butter, at room temperature
1/4 cup
brown sugar
1
egg yolk
1/2 tsp
vanilla
1/3 cup
all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp
baking soda
1/4 cup
semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 tsp
flaky sea salt

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F. Line a baking pan with parchment.
  • STIR butter with brown sugar in a medium bowl until creamy. Stir in egg yolk and vanilla until combined. Stir in flour and baking soda until just combined. Stir in chocolate chips.
  • DIVIDE batter into 4 portions. Scoop each portion onto prepared sheet, 3-in. apart. Cookies will spread as they bake. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired.
  • BAKE in centre of oven until cookies are golden around the edges, about 10 min. Transfer sheet to a rack to cool just slightly, about 2 min.

Nutrition

Calories 206
Protein 2 g
Carbohydrates 28 g
Fat 11 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 126 mg
Secret ingredient

Flaky sea salt is used at the end of cooking to preserve texture and appearance. Here it adds a salty note and a fun crunch to make these cookies even more delicious.

Issue: April 2015

Photo credit: Photo, Sian Richards.

( 60 ratings )

One comment on “Small-batch chocolate chip cookies

  1. I quartered this recipe and it turned out great. Not sure how u can be expected to eat all four cookies in the original recipe ….

    Reply

Leave a comment

