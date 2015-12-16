Hot chocolate, 6 ways

Makes 4 1/2 cups

Whether you want to keep it classic or add a little kick, here are six ways you should be making your hot chocolate this winter.

Ingredients

1 L
milk
1/2 cup
chopped dark chocolate
1/3 cup
chopped white chocolate
marshmallows, optional
whipped cream, optional

Instructions

  • THE BASE: Simmer 1 L milk in a medium saucepan set over medium-high, then reduce heat to medium-low. Whisk in ½ cup chopped dark and 1⁄3 cup chopped white chocolate. Simmer, whisking often, until chocolate melts, 1 to 2 min. Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream.

THE UPGRADES

  • Chocola-ccino: Add 1 tsp espresso powder. Top with frothed milk.
  • Magic Mint: Add 2 tbsp crème de menthe or 1/4 tsp peppermint extract.
  • Mexican Spice: Add 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/8 tsp each nutmeg and cayenne. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon.
  • Malted Milk: Add 1/2 cup malted milk powder, such as Ovaltine. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with chopped malt-chocolate balls.
  • Affogato: Pour hot chocolate over a scoop of vanilla or coffee ice cream.

Issue: February 2016

