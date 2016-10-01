PREHEAT oven to 350F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
PULSE ¾ cup of the almonds in a food processor until ground. Transfer to a bowl and stir in remaining almonds, flour and salt.
COMBINE sugar, butter, corn syrup and cream in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring until it comes to a boil. Boil 1 min.
REMOVE from heat and stir in vanilla and cherries. Stir into almond mixture until just combined. Let stand until dough is cool enough to handle, about 15 min.
SCOOP a heaping 1 tsp of dough and form into a ball with damp hands. Repeat. Arrange 3 in. apart on baking sheets. Bake until golden and thin, about 11 min. Repeat with remaining dough. Let cool completely on a rack.
MELT chocolate in microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 20 sec until smooth. Drizzle over florentines.
LET stand until chocolate is firm. Cookies will keep well in a covered container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
