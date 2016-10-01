Florentines

Prep 15 min
Total 1 hour 5 min
Makes 36 cookies

Advertisement

Ingredients

1 1/3 cups
sliced almonds, divided
2 tbsp
all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp
salt
1/2 cup
granulated sugar
2 tbsp
butter
2 tbsp
light corn syrup
2 tbsp
35% cream
1 tsp
vanilla extract
1/3 cup
finely chopped glacé cherries
1/2 cup
chopped 70% dark chocolate

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
  • PULSE ¾ cup of the almonds in a food processor until ground. Transfer to a bowl and stir in remaining almonds, flour and salt.
  • COMBINE sugar, butter, corn syrup and cream in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring until it comes to a boil. Boil 1 min.
  • REMOVE from heat and stir in vanilla and cherries. Stir into almond mixture until just combined. Let stand until dough is cool enough to handle, about 15 min.
  • SCOOP a heaping 1 tsp of dough and form into a ball with damp hands. Repeat. Arrange 3 in. apart on baking sheets. Bake until golden and thin, about 11 min. Repeat with remaining dough. Let cool completely on a rack.
  • MELT chocolate in microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 20 sec until smooth. Drizzle over florentines.
  • LET stand until chocolate is firm. Cookies will keep well in a covered container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

 

  • Visit our Holiday Cookies page for 160 recipes

Nutrition

Calories 69
Protein 1 g
Carbohydrates 8 g
Fat 4 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 24 mg
Advertisement

How to melt chocolate using a double-boiler

Issue: December 2016

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Liam Morgan.

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Florentines

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources