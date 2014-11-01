Gingerbread cookies
Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 30 min
Makes 48
Make giving extra special with these beautiful, edible tree ornaments.
Ingredients
3 cups
all-purpose flour
4 tsp
ground ginger
1 tbsp
1/2 tsp
1/2 tsp
1/2 tsp
3/4 cup
unsalted butter, melted
3/4 cup
lightly packed brown sugar
1
1/2 cup
fancy molasses
Instructions
- STIR flour with ginger, cinnamon, allspice, salt and baking soda in a large bowl.
- BEAT butter with brown sugar in a bowl, using an electric mixer on medium, for 2 min. Beat in egg and molasses. Scrape molasses mixture into flour mixture. Beat, on low speed, until all flour is incorporated and dough is no longer sticky but still soft. Divide dough into 4 portions. Form into discs. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 min or up to 1 week, or freeze up to 1 month.
- PREHEAT oven to 350F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Roll out 1 disc of dough on a floured surface to 1/4 in. thick. Cut into shapes using cookie cutters. Use a straw to cut out a hole in the top of each cookie. Transfer to prepared sheets.
- BAKE in centre of oven until deep brown around edges and firm to the touch, 8 to 10 min. (Larger cutouts may require more baking time.) Repeat with remaining dough. Transfer cookies to racks to cool completely. Cool sheets slightly before the next batch. Decorate with Royal Icing, or as desired.
Nutrition
Calories 80
Protein 2 g
Carbohydrates 12 g
Fat 4 g
Sodium 42 mg
These cookies are amazing. My heritage is Portuguese and our country is associated with the Blue and white azuelos (tiles) and dishes. I think of the city of Porto when I see these beautiful cookies. I can’t wait to receive my magazine in the mail to try this out!!! Thank you Chatelaine for this amazing recipe. The cookies will be too beautiful to eat!!!!
hilda_andrade on
Looking at some of the designs I suspect you used a stencil instead of just hand-painting the cookies. I tried this out and found the only thing that worked without bleeding under the stencil was a cosmetic sponge with very little alcohol, but the colour was not as bright. As a cake decorator I would appreciate some clarification on how to get the best results.
Monika Paradi on
Hi Monika,
We found that it was difficult to get a smudge-free cookie when using a stencil, which is why we chose to go au naturel and paint them by hand instead. I would recommend doing the same while using a fine tipped paint brush for the best results. Hope this helps!
Michelle Lucas Larving
Assistant Food Editor
Michelle Lucas Larving on
There was mention of a video to see how these cookies were iced, but I haven’t found one. they look amazing but ill bet they are tricky to make look as good as the pictures. thanks, Kathy
Kathy on
oops, now I see it, Kathy
Kathy on
I was disappointed that the instructions for decorating the Gingerbread Cookies were not included in the magazine. I had to search a bit to find it online, well after the Christmas rush. If a recipe is special enough to be the cover feature, room should be found in the print edition for the paragraph that completes the instructions, in my opinion. I look forward to making these gorgeous treats.
Sheila Robertson on
We made this dough yesterday, and followed the instructions exactly. We just removed it from the fridge and it is rock hard–impossible to roll and crumbly. Really disappointing, did we do something wrong?
WS on