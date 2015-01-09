Old-fashioned date squares
Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 10 min
Makes 16 squares
Delicious date squares are a simple blend of brown sugar, oats, butter and sweet dates – a comforting treat for a cozy winter afternoon. If there’s a baked-goods equivalent to a hug, this is it.
Ingredients
2 cups
chopped pitted dates, (290 g)
1 cup
1 1/4 cups
brown sugar, divided (260 g)
1 tbsp
2 tsp
2 1/2 cups
all-purpose flour, (340 g)
1 1/2 cups
large-flake oats, (150 g)
1 tsp
1/2 tsp
1/4 tsp
1 cup
unsalted butter, at room temperature (250 g)
Instructions
- PREHEAT oven to 350F. Lightly spray an 8 × 8-in. glass or metal baking pan with oil and line with overhanging parchment.
- COMBINE dates with water in a medium saucepan over high. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until thick, 5 to 6 min. Remove from heat.
- STIR in 1/4 cup brown sugar, lemon juice and vanilla. Let stand to cool slightly.
- STIR flour with remaining 1 cup brown sugar, oats, lemon zest, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. Add butter. Work butter into oat mixture, using your fingers, until mixture is crumbly.
- SPREAD half of oat mixture evenly over bottom of prepared pan. Press down gently to make a crust. Scrape date mixture over crust. Spread evenly to the edges. Sprinkle remaining oat mixture evenly over date mixture, pressing down lightly.
- BAKE in centre of oven until top is golden brown, 40 to 45 min. Transfer to a rack and cool completely in pan, about 1 hour. Slice into 16 squares. Squares keep well at room temperature up to 3 days or frozen up to 1 month.
Nutrition
Calories 324
Protein 4 g
Carbohydrates 51 g
Fat 13 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 85 mg
Shopping tip
No need to splurge on Medjool dates for this recipe: We also tested it with packages cooking dates, and the squares were just as delicious!
Issue: January 2015
Posted: Jan 9, 2015
Photo credit: Date squares. (Photo, Erik Putz.)
We made these Date squares together for Christmas and they were so great…mmm. Everyone who reads this give them a try.You won’t be disappointed. Happy New Year!!!!
Melanie & Ken on
I just made these on the weekend. They were easy to make, but I found the amount of lemon juice took away from the sweetness of the dates. I think I would reduce/omit the next time.
Katerina on
Just made these squares today. I believe the call for 2 1/2 cups of flour is way out of wack. Will have to retry with perhaps 1 cup of flour.
This batch is history.
John on
Agreed. Won’t make them again. Big disappointment.
Shelly on
Two and a half cups of flour is too much. The second time I made this I reduced it to one and a half cups and the result is edible.
Nicola Costello on
made these for my first anniversary since my partner LOVES date squares and i cannot find any in local bakeries or coffee shops. tried two separate batches and neither turned out. i am beyond disappointed with this ridiculous recipe. wasted my time and a very large bag of dates. good thing it didnt spoil our anniversary. please remove this from your website – there is no way u have triple tested this recipe
p l on
Oh dear, just seeing these comments now that I’ve popped the pan in the oven. Will update soon.
Debby Palmer on
OK – don’t know what all the fuss is about these date squares. They turned out alright, maybe not as “oatie” as your mom makes but still very tasty.
Debby Palmer on