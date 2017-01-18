PREHEAT oven to 425F and line a baking sheet with parchment. Unroll puff pastry on a cutting board and cut crosswise into 8 even strips. Beat egg with water in a bowl, then brush over 4 of the strips. Sprinkle 1 tbsp mini chocolate chips down centre of brushed strips. Cover with remaining strips, pressing down. Twist each into a 14-in.-long rope. Form into heart-shaped pretzels, pinching bottoms to create a point on prepared sheet. Repeat with remaining puff pastry sheet, then brush with more egg wash.
BAKE until golden, about 20 min. Let cool slightly, 5 min. Microwave milk chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring halfway, 30 to 60 sec. Drizzle cretzels with chocolate and sprinkle with almonds. Let cool completely. Dust with icing sugar and drizzle with more chocolate.
Please explain how pastry is cut to get 8 pastries.
