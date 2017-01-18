Chocolate-almond cretzels

Prep 15 min
Total 55 min
Makes 8

Advertisement

Ingredients

1 450-g pkg
frozen butter puff pastry, thawed
1
egg
mini chocolate chips
2/3 cup
chopped milk chocolate
1/4 cup
toasted sliced almonds

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 425F and line a baking sheet with parchment. Unroll puff pastry on a cutting board and cut crosswise into 8 even strips. Beat egg with water in a bowl, then brush over 4 of the strips. Sprinkle 1 tbsp mini chocolate chips down centre of brushed strips. Cover with remaining strips, pressing down. Twist each into a 14-in.-long rope. Form into heart-shaped pretzels, pinching bottoms to create a point on prepared sheet. Repeat with remaining puff pastry sheet, then brush with more egg wash.
  • BAKE until golden, about 20 min. Let cool slightly, 5 min. Microwave milk chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring halfway, 30 to 60 sec. Drizzle cretzels with chocolate and sprinkle with almonds. Let cool completely. Dust with icing sugar and drizzle with more chocolate.

Nutrition

Advertisement

How to melt chocolate using a double-boiler

Issue: February 2017

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Chocolate-almond cretzels

  1. Please explain how pastry is cut to get 8 pastries.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources