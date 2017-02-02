PREHEAT oven to 350F and line a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with parchment.

oven to 350F and line a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with parchment. WHISK flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.

flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. WHISK bananas, sugar, eggs, oil, buttermilk and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until combined. Pour into prepared pan.

bananas, sugar, eggs, oil, buttermilk and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until combined. Pour into prepared pan. BAKE until browned and a tester inserted into centre of bread comes out clean, 55 to 60 min. Cool in pan on a rack, 10 min. Remove from pan and let cool completely.

Kitchen Tip: Peel overripe bananas and store in freezer bags for the best banana flavour.

Variations:

Banana Muffins: Preheat oven to 375F and line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Follow directions for banana bread recipe and divide batter among prepared cups. Top each with 2 small banana chips and bake until a skewer inserted into centre of muffin comes out clean, about 18 min. Cool in pan, 10 min. Remove muffins to rack and cool completely.