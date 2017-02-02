PREHEAT oven to 350F and line a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with parchment.
WHISK flour, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
WHISK bananas, sugar, eggs, oil, buttermilk and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until combined. Pour into prepared pan.
BAKE until browned and a tester inserted into centre of bread comes out clean, 55 to 60 min. Cool in pan on a rack, 10 min. Remove from pan and let cool completely.
Kitchen Tip: Peel overripe bananas and store in freezer bags for the best banana flavour.
Variations:
Banana Muffins: Preheat oven to 375F and line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Follow directions for banana bread recipe and divide batter among prepared cups. Top each with 2 small banana chips and bake until a skewer inserted into centre of muffin comes out clean, about 18 min. Cool in pan, 10 min. Remove muffins to rack and cool completely.
I have always had problems freezing bananas. Thanks for this tip. I will try it!
I will try the bread but will certainly try the lemon loaf! Yum.
Are you familiar with Eves pudding? It is an old English recipe my mother used to make. Sponge mixture with apples.
