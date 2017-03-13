Banana muffins

Prep 10 min
Total 40 min
Makes 12 muffins

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour
1 1/2 tsp
baking powder
1/2 tsp
baking soda
1/4 tsp
salt
2
large overripe bananas, well mashed (1 cup)
1 cup
light brown sugar
2
eggs
1/2 cup
canola oil
1/2 cup
buttermilk
1 1/2 tsp
vanilla

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 375F and line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.
  • WHISK flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
  • WHISK bananas, sugar, eggs, oil, buttermilk and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until combined. Divide batter among prepared cups. Top each with 2 small banana chips.
  • BAKE until browned and a tester inserted into centre of bread comes out clean, about 18 min. Cool in pan on a rack, 10 min. Remove from pan and let cool completely. Kitchen Tip: Peel overripe bananas and store in freezer bags for the best banana flavour.

 

Issue: March 2017

Photo credit: Photo, Roberto Caruso.

