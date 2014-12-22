Banana chocolate-chip “ice cream”

Prep 10 min
Total 10 min
Plus Freezing time: 2 hours
Makes 6 Servings

Ingredients

4
large ripe bananas
1/4 cup
unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Fry's
1 tbsp
icing sugar
56 g
dark chocolate, melted and cooled

Instructions

  • Peel and slice bananas in half crosswise, then lengthwise. Place banana quarters, cut-side up, on a baking sheet in one layer. Freeze until firm, about 2 hours.
  • Break frozen bananas into chunks and place in a food processor. Whirl until just creamy. Add cocoa, icing sugar and cooled melted chocolate. Whirl until mixture is smooth, with bits of chocolate throughout. Serve immediately

Nutrition

Calories 146
Protein 2 g
Carbohydrates 30 g
Fat 4 g
Fibre 4 g
Sodium 10 mg
Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Banana chocolate-chip ice cream.</br>Photo, Roberto Caruso.

( 40 ratings )

3 comments on “Banana chocolate-chip “ice cream”

  1. Wow, this sounds great! I love ice cream but hate the high fat content. Can’t wait to try this!

    Reply

  2. no sugar content listed? C’mon Chatelaine – all these recipes are great but they are all desserts – can’t we get a recipe or two that uses frozen fruit in something other than high sugar dessert?

    Reply

