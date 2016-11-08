Mincemeat scroll cookies
Prep 20 min
Total 1 hour 10 min
Makes 40 to 45 cookies
We drew baking inspiration from Vienna’s charming markets and enchanting Alpine traditions for these beautiful and festive cookies.
Ingredients
1/3 cup
sultana raisins
1/3 cup
dried currants
1/3 cup
candied mixed citrus peel
2 tbsp
2 tbsp
1/2 tsp
1/2 tsp
1/4 tsp
ground cloves
1/4 cup
2 tbsp
450-g pkg
frozen all-butter puff pastry sheets, preferably President's choice, thawed in fridge
1/4 cup
coarse granulated sugar
Instructions
- COMBINE sultanas with currants, peel, orange zest, brown sugar and spices in a medium bowl. Stir in brandy and amaretto. Microwave on high 3 min, stirring halfway through, or let mixture stand for 15 min. Scrape into a food processor. Whirl until puréed, scraping down sides as needed.
- POSITION oven racks in top and bottom thirds of oven. Preheat to 400F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment.
- UNROLL cold puff pastry sheets. Divide mincemeat between pastry sheets. Spread in an even layer to the edges. Tightly roll opposite ends of each sheet to the centre until they meet. Freeze logs on a baking sheet until just firm, about 20 min.
- REMOVE 1 log from freezer and slice into 1/4-in. slices. Press a cut side into coarse sugar. Arrange cookies, sugar-side up, on prepared sheets about 1 in. apart.
- BAKE in top and bottom thirds of oven, switching sheets halfway through, until golden brown and crisp, 16 to 18 min. Transfer to a rack to cool completely. Repeat with remaining log. Store cookies in an airtight container up to 1 week or freeze at least 1 month.
Prep tip: If using a block of puff pastry dough, roll out dough to a 10-in. square.
Nutrition
Calories 55
Protein 1 g
Carbohydrates 7 g
Fat 2 g
Sodium 31 mg
