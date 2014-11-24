Honey tree

Five o’clocktail: Master mixologist Raj Nagra has shaken up a storm worldwide. He teamed up with Bombay Sapphire to create this special sipper exclusively for us.

Ingredients

3 tbsp
Bombay Sapphire gin
2 tbsp
ginger and honey simple syrup*
2 tbsp
lemon juice
1 tbsp
Martini Bianco vermouth
3
basil leaves
2 tbsp
apple cider
2 tbsp
soda water

Instructions

  • Combine Bombay Sapphire gin, simple syrup, lemon juice, Martini Bianco and basil leaves in a shaker. Cover and shake for 10 sec.
  • Strain the mixture into a lowball glass filled with ice.
  • Add apple cider and sparkling water. Stir gently. Garnish with basil leaves.

*Bring equal parts honey and water and a few pieces of raw ginger to a boil. Strain into a jar and cool before using.

Photo credit: Photo by Roberto Caruso

( 1 rating )

