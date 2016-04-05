Cinnamon buns
Makes 12
Easter celebrations and sweet indulgent breads go together like coloured eggs and a basket. Of course, we never need a reason to bake up a pan of buttery richness.
Ingredients
8 g
active dry yeast, (2 1/4 tsp)
1/3 cup
warm water, (120F to 130F)
1/2 cup
warm milk, (120F to 130F)
1/4 cup
unsalted butter, melted (60 g)
2 3/4 cups
all-purpose flour, (435 g)
1/4 cup
granulated sugar, (50 g)
1 tsp
salt, (6 g)
Filling
1/2 cup
unsalted butter, at room temperature (125 g)
1/2 cup
brown sugar, (103 g)
1 tbsp
cinnamon, (2 g)
Glaze
1 cup
icing sugar, (50 g)
4 tsp
Instructions
- COMBINE yeast with warm water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Let stand until frothy, 10 min. Beat in warm milk, 1/4 cup melted butter and yolks until combined. Add flour, granulated sugar and salt. Beat on medium, until dough is smooth and pulls cleanly away from the bottom and sides of bowl, 4 to 6 min. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl and cover loosely with a damp kitchen towel. Let rest until dough is doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- PREHEAT oven to 325F. Stir 1/2 cup butter with brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.
- ROLL prepared dough on a lightly floured surface into an 18 x 12-in. rectangle. Spread butter mixture evenly over dough to the edges. With the long edge facing you, tightly roll up dough in jelly roll fashion. Cut crosswise into 12 portions. Arrange each roll, cut-side down, in a lightly greased 9 x 13-in. baking dish. Cover with a damp towel and let rise until doubled, 1 hour.
- BAKE until golden, about 30 min. Let stand for 10 min. Whisk 1 cup icing sugar with 4 tsp milk in a small bowl. Drizzle over warm buns.
Looking for a twist on the cinnamon bun? Check out our cinnamon twist wreath and cinnamon scroll loaf recipes.
I would like to know how to make them if I have not mixer with a dough hook
How many calories in your Cinnamon buns???
