Green goddess smoothie bowl

avocado, spinach, romaine stems, apple, banana, yogurt and honey (optional) in a blender until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary. Pour into 2 bowls. TOP with your choice of smoothie toppers. (Above: we added fibre-rich raspberries and crunchy muesli to this filling, nutrient-dense green smoothie.)

Smart Smoothie toppers

Pepitas: Just 2 tbsp contains 5 g of protein and 5 g of fibre.

Figs: High in vitamin K, fibre and copper.

Goji berries: Great source of vitamins A and C.

Almonds: The nut with the most fibre: 3 g in 2 tbsp

Chia: Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, protein and fibre.

Flax: Nearly 4 g of fibre in 2 tbsp. Ground seeds are easier for your body to absorb.

Hemp hearts: Full of protein, magnesium and healthy fats.