Green goddess smoothie bowl

Prep 10 min
Total 10 min
Serves 2

Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie bowl and a pared-down, stress-free routine. These easy, eye-pleasing meals begin with a fruit and yogurt base and are packed with protein, fibre and vitamins.

Ingredients

1
avocado, peeled and finely chopped
1 cup
packed baby spinach
1 cup
finely chopped romaine stems
1
Granny Smith apple, finely chopped
1
frozen banana, broken in half
1/2 cup
2% plain yogurt
1 tsp
manuka honey, optional

Instructions

  • WHIRL avocado, spinach, romaine stems, apple, banana, yogurt and honey (optional) in a blender until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary. Pour into 2 bowls.
  • TOP with your choice of smoothie toppers. (Above: we added fibre-rich raspberries and crunchy muesli to this filling, nutrient-dense green smoothie.)

Smart Smoothie toppers

Pepitas: Just 2 tbsp contains 5 g of protein and 5 g of fibre.

Figs: High in vitamin K, fibre and copper.

Goji berries: Great source of vitamins A and C.

Almonds: The nut with the most fibre: 3 g in 2 tbsp

Chia: Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, protein and fibre.

Flax: Nearly 4 g of fibre in 2 tbsp. Ground seeds are easier for your body to absorb.

Hemp hearts: Full of protein, magnesium and healthy fats.

Nutrition

Calories 294
Protein 6 g
Carbohydrates 37 g
Fat 16 g
Fibre 10 g
Sodium 63 mg
Excellent source of Vitamin B6
Cleaning your blender

Photo credit: Photo, Sian Richards.

2 comments on “Green goddess smoothie bowl

  1. You have such great recipes…and it is so tedious to have to hand print them…please make all your recipes available to be printed as this would be a great help…most other recipes on line are able to be printed…I am sure Chatelaine could do this too,for there dedicated customers. Much appreciated

