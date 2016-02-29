Breakfast power bars

Prep 15 min
Total 1 hour 15 min
Makes 16 bars

Tuck one of these chewy, sweet and nutty bars into your purse or gym bag — you’ll never buy the packaged ones again.

Less
Ingredients

1 cup
whole almonds, toasted
1 cup
pepitas
1 cup
dried cranberries
1 cup
chopped, pitted Medjool dates

Instructions

  • WRAP a 9 × 5-in. loaf pan with overhanging plastic.
  • WHIRL almonds in a food processor, scraping down sides if needed, until a ball starts to form, about 4 min. Add pepitas, cranberries and dates. Whirl until well combined, 2 to 3 more min. Press mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until firm, about 1 hour.
  • REMOVE from pan and cut into bars. Keep refrigerated up to 2 weeks.

 

Nutrition

Calories 145
Protein 5 g
Carbohydrates 15 g
Fat 9 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 1 mg
Issue: May 2016

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

