Banana-coconut toast

Prep 10 min
Total 10 min
Serves 2

Forget avocado with toast. With 13 g of protein and 8 g of fibre, this is the smartest slice around. And it takes only minutes to make.

Less
Advertisement

Ingredients

2 slices
grainy brown bread, toasted
1/4 cup
natural almond or cashew butter
1
banana, thinly sliced
1/4 tsp
flaky sea salt, such as Maldon
2 tbsp
unsweetened shaved or shredded coconut, toasted
honey, (optional)

Instructions

  • SPREAD each slice of toast evenly with almond butter. Top with banana slices. Using the tines of a fork, mash banana into toast. Sprinkle with sea salt, then coconut. Drizzle with honey.

Nutrition

Calories 402
Protein 13 g
Carbohydrates 41 g
Fat 23 g
Fibre 8 g
Sodium 307 mg
Advertisement

Three easy and delicious banana treats

Issue: May 2016

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.

This article has not been rated yet.

One comment on “Banana-coconut toast

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources