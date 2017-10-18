Here’s What Winter Weather Will Look Like Across Canada This Year

I know I’m probably in the minority with this statement, but I love winter. Given the choice, I’ll always take a cold, crisp –20C day over a hot, humid one. I blame this on growing up in northern Ontario where it’s pretty much winter 10 months of the year (not quite, but you get the idea). My secret to being a winter warrior? Preparedness. That’s right. Every fall I wait with bated breath for the Old Farmer’s Almanac to be released so I know what to expect — including how many layers I’ll need — in the months ahead.

So how, exactly, does the Old Farmer’s Almanac make their weather predictions? According to them, they still use a version of the formula created by Almanac founder Robert B. Thomas in 1792, which “compares solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity.” And the Almanac claims its prediction is accurate about 80 percent of the time (pretty good odds in my books).

Here’s what the 2017 Almanac says about the winter ahead in your region*:

Atlantic Canada

Enjoy the warm fall weather while it lasts, because you’re looking at a colder-than-normal winter that arrives with a bang mid-December. Expect a higher-than-normal amount of snow, starting a few weeks before the holidays and lasting right through the end of February. Get out those shovels, my friends.

Southern Quebec

You’re expected to have a warmer-than-normal winter, but you’re predicted to pay for it with extra rain and snow. The flurries are expected to start flying mid-November with the cold settling in at the end of December. Bundle up!



12 Cozy Leek Recipes Perfect For Fall And Winter

Southern Ontario

After a relatively mild winter last year, the cold weather is expected to be making a return. If you’re like us, the words “Polar Vortex” are a akin to a four-letter word, but get ready for it come mid-January. At least we may have a white Christmas this year with snow expected to start falling in mid-December, and continue falling, until it wraps up up mid-February.

The Prairies

Get out your woolies, it looks like you are going to have a colder than average winter, with the cold air moving in at the beginning of December and gusting right through to March. The eastern prairies can expect a below-normal amount of snow, while those in the west can expect above normal accumulations. That mid-winter getaway is sounding pretty good right about now, isn’t it?

Southern British Columbia

After a hot dry summer, you’re looking at a cold, wet winter. Thankfully your coldest, and snowiest period is expected to be short-lived: early December to late-January. Try not to rub it in the face of your neighbours to the east.

*Regions determined by the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Watch: A one-pot pasta to banish the winter blues.