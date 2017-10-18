Here’s What Winter Weather Will Look Like Across Canada This Year

I know I’m probably in the minority with this statement, but I love winter. Given the choice, I’ll always take a cold, crisp –20C day over a hot, humid one. I blame this on growing up in northern Ontario where it’s pretty much winter 10 months of the year (not quite, but you get the idea). My secret to being a winter warrior? Preparedness. That’s right. Every fall I wait with bated breath for the Old Farmer’s Almanac to be released so I know what to expect — including how many layers I’ll need — in the months ahead.

Here’s what the Almanac says about the winter ahead in your region*:

Atlantic Canada

Enjoy the warm fall weather while it lasts because you’re looking at a colder than normal winter that arrives with a bang mid-December. Expect a higher than normal amount of snow, starting a few weeks before the holidays and lasting right through the end of February. Get out those shovels my friends!

Southern Quebec

You’re expected to have a warmer than normal winter, but you’re forecasted to pay for it with extra rain and snow. The flurries are expected to start flying mid-November with the cold settling in at the end of December. Bundle up!

12 Cozy Leek Recipes For Fall And Winter

Southern Ontario

After a relatively mild winter last year, the cold weather is making a return. If you’re like us, the words Polar Vortex shivers your timbers, but get ready for it come mid-January. At least we may have a white Christmas this year with snow expected to start falling in mid-December, and continue falling, until it wraps up up mid-February.

The Prairies

Get out your woolies, it looks like you are going to have a colder than average winter, with the cold air moving in quite early — like, still technically fall early! Winter arrives at the beginning of December and keeps gusting through to March. The eastern prairies can expect a below-normal amount of snow, while those in the west can expect above normal accumulations. That mid-winter getaway is sounding pretty good right about now, isn’t it?

Southern British Columbia

After a hot dry summer, you’re looking at a cold wet winter. Thankfully your coldest, and snowiest period is expected to be short-lived: early December to late-January. Try not to rub it in the face of your neighbours to the east.

*Regions determined by the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A one-pot pasta to banish the winter blues: