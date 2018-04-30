News

Toronto Van Attack: Moving Photos From The Vigil Remembering The Victims

After walking the stretch of Yonge Street where 10 people were killed, thousands of mourners gathered to honour the victims.

Holding signs reading “Love For All Hatred For None,” a crowd of thousands walked Sunday to reclaim the stretch of Yonge Street where 10 people were killed when a van ploughed through pedestrians. Afterward, family and friends of the victims and community members gathered at Mel Lastman Square for a vigil honouring those killed. Around 25,000 mourners were joined by politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

The proceedings began with 10 candles lit in memory of the victims and closed with the singing of “O Canada,” led by two high-school choirs, including one from Earl Haig Secondary, where one of the victims had worked before being killed in the attack. Below, photographs from the emotional event.

A boy lights candles at a memorial in Mel Lastman Square in Toronto for the victims of the van attack before a vigil on April 29, 2018. Photo, Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images.

Two women react at a memorial in Mel Lastman Square in Toronto for the victims of the van attack before a vigil on April 29, 2018. Photo, Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images.

People attend a vigil for the victims of Toronto van attack. Photo, Cole Burston/Getty Images.

Family members of the victims attend a vigil remembering the victims of last week’s deadly van attack. Photo, Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press.

The crowd at a vigil for the victims of the Toronto van attack. Photo, Cole Burston/Getty Images.

A Toronto police officer holds a rose in his belt during a vigil for the victims of the Toronto van attack. Photo, Cole Burston/Getty Images.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a vigil for the victims of the Toronto van attack. Photo, Cole Burston/Getty Images.

People light candles following a vigil for the victims of last week’s van attack in Toronto. Photo, Cole Burston/Getty Images.
