Toronto Van Attack: Moving Photos From The Vigil Remembering The Victims

Holding signs reading “Love For All Hatred For None,” a crowd of thousands walked Sunday to reclaim the stretch of Yonge Street where 10 people were killed when a van ploughed through pedestrians. Afterward, family and friends of the victims and community members gathered at Mel Lastman Square for a vigil honouring those killed. Around 25,000 mourners were joined by politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

The proceedings began with 10 candles lit in memory of the victims and closed with the singing of “O Canada,” led by two high-school choirs, including one from Earl Haig Secondary, where one of the victims had worked before being killed in the attack. Below, photographs from the emotional event.