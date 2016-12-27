Newsmakers: 18 Canadian women who blew our minds in 2016

Céline Dion, international super-diva

This year was an emotional rollercoaster for a woman who knows emotion better than anyone. She started 2016 as a grieving widow, having lost her husband-manager René Angélil to throat cancer in January and her brother, also to cancer, two days later. By July, Dion had not just gotten back to her old self, she’d pulled off a youthful rebrand, rocking designer duds and doing a killer Sia impression on late night television to promote her new French album. Now she’s back to Vegas because, as this sweater in her online boutique claims, “The show must go on.” (She deserves a spot on this list for her sweet, sweet Titanic sweatshirt alone.)