Laureen Harper Suggests TV Host Has A Small Peen

These days, you don’t often hear grown-ups using the “small penis” insult — as in, that guy is such a jerk, he probably has a small penis. And you especially don’t hear wives of former Canadian prime ministers whipping out the p-word in a public forum.

But that’s just what Laureen Harper did on Twitter Wednesday after she saw a story about TV host Steve Ecklund having killed a cougar in Alberta.

“What a creep,” tweeted Harper. “Chasing a cougar with dogs until they are exhausted then shooting a scared, cornered and tired animal. Must be compensating for something, small penis probably.”

What a creep. Chasing a cougar with dogs until they are exhausted then shooting a scared, cornered and tired animal. Must be compensating for something, small penis probably.https://t.co/UspnQEdWdL — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) December 21, 2017

Whoa, Nelly! Who knew Harper was such a sass-pot?

In a subsequent tweet, Harper explained that she comes from a family of hunters but that killing for fun “makes me sick.”

I come from a family that hunts and fishes. Learned to use every part of an animal. Killing for fun makes me sick. — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) December 21, 2017

Twitter users were understandably confused by her use of the playground insult, wondering whether Harper’s account had been hacked. She assured them it had not, and that she was angry Ecklund, host of an outdoor show called The Edge, killed “a magnificent cougar, so he can make a stir fry.”

Wasn’t hacked. I was really angry that some guy flies all the way to Alberta to kill a magnificent cougar, so he can make a stir fry. https://t.co/m4skcCGjZ4 — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) December 21, 2017

This isn’t the only time Harper has shown her feisty side on Twitter.

In November, she made fun of Charlie Rose, who has been accused of sexual misconduct:

Not to make light of the pain these women suffered, but Charlie Rose and the Untethered Bathrobe could be the name of an indie band. https://t.co/XhUEYPv3ee — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) November 21, 2017

In October, she explained how booze improves her skills on the dance floor. (I hear that!)

The more I drink the better I dance. I am an awful singer. No amount of alcohol will fix that. https://t.co/C16MXf8Dsa — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) October 26, 2017

And back in August, she expressed not only her love for Nickelback, but for bush parties, those classic rural Canadian celebrations.

I agree. Play “Burn it to the Ground” at a bush party and tell me a picnic table doesn’t get thrown on the fire. The fun never ends. https://t.co/YYJBkTRggA — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) August 3, 2017

In other words, if you aren’t already following her on Twitter, it’s about time you did — Canadian political personalities don’t get much more fun than this.