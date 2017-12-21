Advertisement
News

Laureen Harper Suggests TV Host Has A Small Peen

Harper surprised her Twitter followers by using the p-word. But it’s not the only time she’s let loose online.

by
Laureen Harper in 2012. (George Pimentel / WireImage)

Photo, George Pimentel/WireImage.

These days, you don’t often hear grown-ups using the “small penis” insult — as in, that guy is such a jerk, he probably has a small penis. And you especially don’t hear wives of former Canadian prime ministers whipping out the p-word in a public forum.

But that’s just what Laureen Harper did on Twitter Wednesday after she saw a story about TV host Steve Ecklund having killed a cougar in Alberta.

“What a creep,” tweeted Harper. “Chasing a cougar with dogs until they are exhausted then shooting a scared, cornered and tired animal. Must be compensating for something, small penis probably.”

Whoa, Nelly! Who knew Harper was such a sass-pot?

In a subsequent tweet, Harper explained that she comes from a family of hunters but that killing for fun “makes me sick.”

Twitter users were understandably confused by her use of the playground insult, wondering whether Harper’s account had been hacked. She assured them it had not, and that she was angry Ecklund, host of an outdoor show called The Edge, killed “a magnificent cougar, so he can make a stir fry.”

This isn’t the only time Harper has shown her feisty side on Twitter.

In November, she made fun of Charlie Rose, who has been accused of sexual misconduct:

In October, she explained how booze improves her skills on the dance floor. (I hear that!)

And back in August, she expressed not only her love for Nickelback, but for bush parties, those classic rural Canadian celebrations.

In other words, if you aren’t already following her on Twitter, it’s about time you did — Canadian political personalities don’t get much more fun than this.
Resources