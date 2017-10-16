Advertisement
Watch Justin And Sophie Try Not To React To Trump’s Terrifying Thoughts On Nuclear Weapons

While the president of the United States was spewing nonsense, the Trudeaus had to try to maintain their composure.

In general, Justin and Sophie Trudeau  are well-known for their unabashed displays of emotion. It turns out they’re also not so bad at maintaining tight-lipped (and yet utterly revealing) neutral expressions, an ability that was tested during Donald Trump’s recent meeting with the PM in Washington. On the president’s verbal-diarrhea docket this time? A lot of crazy stuff about NAFTA and the U.S.’s “awesome,” “massive” nuclear capabilities. Sample soundbite: “But when they said I want 10 times what we have right now, it’s totally unnecessary, believe me, because I know what we have right now. We won’t need an increase but I want modernization and I want total rehabilitation. It’s got to be in tip-top shape.”

Also on the agenda, a whole lot of carefully controlled body language from the clearly very uncomfortable Trudeaus. Take a look, if you can deal.

Donald and Melania Trump and Justin and Sophie Trudeau at the White House on October 11, 2017. (Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images)

