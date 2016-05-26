GMO salmon was approved for sale in Canada and everyone’s freaking out

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency approved genetically modified salmon for human consumption last week, and people are not happy.
The salmon is “as safe and nutritious for humans and livestock as conventional salmon,” according to Health Canada and the CFIA, but that doesn’t appear to appease environmental groups and advocates; calls for mandatory labelling and retailer boycotts are already emerging.
What is GMO salmon?
It’s salmon that’s designed to grow faster and reach market size more quickly. Designed by AquaBounty Technologies Inc., a biotechnology company based in Massachusetts (with offices in PEI), the salmon is a result of the introduction of a growth-hormone-regulating gene from Chinook salmon to the DNA of an Atlantic salmon, allowing it to grow to full size in only 16 to 18 months instead of three years.
Will it be labeled in stores?
Probably not. Health Canada only requires labelling where “there are clear, scientifically established health risks or significant changes to the nutritional qualities of the food.” And besides, we can’t count on food labels to provide the whole story; organic labels, for example, aren’t strictly regulated, and they don’t guarantee that the food is pesticide-free.
Should I be worried?
Not really. There’s no scientific evidence to support the idea that GM foods pose more risks than conventional food. But rampant public skepticism muddies the water; the opinion gap between scientists and the public on whether GMOs are safe to eat is huge. A study in the U.S.A. by the Pew Research Association showed only 37 per cent of the public feels GM foods are safe, compared to 88 per cent of scientists (from the American Association of the Advancement of Science). That’s a 51-percentage point difference.
So, if scientists say it’s safe, why the intense opposition? Environmental groups like the Ecology Action Center cite concerns over the “threat to the future of wild Atlantic salmon”, while Lucy Sharratt of The Canadian Biotechnology Action Network (CBAN), calls into question overall transparency: “Canadians could now be faced with the world’s first GM food animal, approved with no public consultation and no labelling.”
But basic psychology could also be in play. A study by psychologists out of the University of Pennsylvania and University of Toronto argues that staunch GMO opponents may never waver in their opposition. Why? Their research found that these individuals were moral absolutists (believing that particular actions are intrinsically right or wrong), and felt disgusted by the idea of eating genetically modified foods, no matter what the evidence-based arguments may say.
How does it taste?
It may be up to individual preference—some shoppers only buy wild-caught—but one Toronto food writer says, “the flesh is exquisite, buttery, light, juicy—just as Atlantic salmon should be.”
If there are not health risks or significant nutritional differences, why is everyone so up in arms?
Layla on
Do you honestly believe that there are no health risks or significant nutritional differences simply because the Companies have convinced the GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS that there is NOTHING to be concerned with? If you believe this then we should just abolish Health Canada all together and save Canadian Tax payers Hundreds of Millions of dollars every year.
R Price on
Growth Hormones have known side effects and it is admitted that these salmon have Growth hormones from another species of Salmon, CHINOOK, added to them. Why does the government feel that there is not any reason for GMO altered fish to be tested, when they have NO IDEA how this added Hormone will combine with and alter the ORIGINAL Atlantic Salmon’s DNA. They have probably hidden test results which show changes which are NOT favourable to peoples health. Would it be OK with Health Canada or these Companies to use Hormones from Chimpanzees, Gorilla’s or Orangatangs for humans???
R Price on
Exactly how much testing did Health Canada do? These creatures have only been available for a very short time so how does HC know there are no long term health concerns? And you completely, I suspect deliberately, left out their possible dangerous effects on the environment. We are already seeing problems with the non-modified farmed Atlantic salmon that are being raised in northern BC waters and now let’s just let something else that is not even natural out there also. How much did they pay you to write this propaganda piece anyways?
elimsprint on
This is a very irresponsible article designed to confuse the public rather than enlighten concerned consumers. In the United States, former Monsanto executives have been appointed by the Clintons to run the FDA for years (fact not belief). Hilary Clinton has been legal counsel for Monsanto. You have to look at who funded these so-called scientific studies and you will inevitably find that it’s Monsanto or one of their ilk. Do consumers have millions of dollars to fund real scientific studies? No, but we have common sense and that tells us that playing God with nature in the form of genetic modification will only end in disaster for the whole ecosystem.
Green Diva on
Love the moral absolutist noun. It’s the I don’t care what the science says …. I am against it. It is ideology where belief denies practical realities.
The fertile land of the nut bars who, like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz if you really believe and can squeeze your eyelids together tight enough, you can achieve anything. Excellent article.
RAMM on
Scary stuff! As a consumer I would like to know if a product is GMO. If it is safe than why not label it? I believe in 20 years from now we will deeply regret letting GMO into our foods. But at the end of the day it is all about money. And do I trust Health Canada….No!
barbara on
