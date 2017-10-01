We Need You

I ARRIVE AT CFB BORDEN at the beginning of day 2 of the program. The others in my group have had a chance to meet one another, throw their bags down in the nicest barracks on this 35-square-mile base and get their bearings. (As a reporter, I’ve been granted permission to observe and participate in many of the week’s activities, but not to stay in the barracks.) The chatty and upbeat crew are surprised by the VIP treatment. Nineteen-year-old Olivia Terenzio tells me she expected bootcamp-style barracks — more bunk beds, fewer private bathrooms.

In age, circumstances and ethnicity, the women around me are surprisingly diverse. There are 17-year-olds weighing the Forces as a next step after high school; there is a mother raising her toddler alone, and another with teen girls who are considering careers in the military themselves. There are former military brats following in family footsteps and women who find themselves at a crossroads in their professional lives and are open to something very new. They come from centres like Ottawa and small towns like Omemee, looking for both a challenge and a place to feel like they belong. And in this group of 21, a full third are women of colour (by comparison, people of colour comprise only 7.6 percent of the CAF at large).

The packed program has its thrills: trying on military uniforms for the first time, learning how to march, taking selfies with a Griffon helicopter, riding in the back of a light armoured vehicle, smearing our faces with camo paint, eating the same freeze-dried meals that infantry soldiers fuel up on in the field. We get a drive-through of the base’s Pleasantville-esque community and check out the multi-faith centre, where a friendly spiritual leader known as a padre keeps any concerns members might have about, say, mental health or sexual misconduct confidential from the chain of command. But since the focus is career tourism, most of the days are spent in lecturestyle information sessions, making connections with dozens of bright, successful, passionate women in uniform.

I first meet up with the group at the Borden family resource centre, where the kids of military members (yes, they stress, a career in the military is family-friendly) tool around in toy cars in what is effectively free daycare (yes, free). Next, we spend an hour seated on bleachers in a cavernous drill hall as Sergeant Scott North runs through the many rules about military dress and proper conduct: no chewing gum, ever; no visible tattoos on your hands or neck. There’s a lunch in what has to be one of the most orderly cafeterias in the country. The Health Services Centre on base is next, a gleaming, state-of-the-art building where we learn that military-issued health cards cover all medical care for members and you rarely have to wait around for a doctor to deliver basic care.

Up until this point, the day’s been interesting, but you can tell the group isn’t entirely enthralled. There’s a lot of folding of arms and leaning against door jambs as we hear people talk about their jobs. Everyone snaps to attention, though, when Sergeant Michelle Parnell strolls in. The tall, striking and soft-spoken dental hygienist, who has a tattoo of a sparrow on her neck (so much for those rules), delivers a pitch that makes them stand a little taller and makes their eyes light up. It’s her own story.

Parnell joined the military with a young son at home after a decade of trying to make it as a dental assistant on civvy street, which is what military people call the world outside. “Between rent and daycare, I wasn’t making enough money to support myself. So at 38, I got smart: I got into the military. I was the oldest person in my platoon. Do not let that scare you. Do not let basic training scare you. Basic training, if you go in with the right mindset, is a game.”

Those first tough 12 weeks — which are paid — “fly by,” she says. “You get in the best shape of your life, you get all the food you want, and you learn to eat quick.” But the most appealing part of Parnell’s message is her financial independence. “I own my own house that I bought myself. My car is paid for, that I paid for myself. I own a Harley-Davidson that I bought and paid for myself. Being on civvy street, I’d still be in an apartment. I’d still have bills that aren’t paid.”

Shiers, the 35-year-old mother of two, is listening intently, her big blue eyes wide. Earlier, she had admitted that she felt too old for this place, but I can see that conversation start to fade into the background. “It seems to be that there are a lot more people joining as they’re older,” she says. That’s the power of meeting people face to face, in an opportunity like this.