Meet The Young Women Hoping To Slay The Canadian Comedy Scene

Hamming it up for an audience is the stuff of nightmares to some, but for a small yet hilarious contingent of Toronto women, it’s pretty much the dream. Through Comedy Girl, a Toronto-based stand-up comedy boot camp founded by local funny-lady Dawn Whitwell, dozens of participants — shy wallflowers and theatre-school dropouts alike — have earned their chance to crack up a room. Oh, and no joke is off limits — even ones about shark sex.