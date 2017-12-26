Women Of The Year: 33 Canadians Who Rocked 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If there’s one thing the women featured in this year’s list have in common, it’s unrelenting strength. From exciting entertainers and game-changing athletes to genius entrepreneurs and an eight-month-pregnant marathon runner, these Canadians ruled 2017.
Photo, Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Chrystia Freeland
For standing up for Canada by standing up to Trump: How do you renegotiate a deal like NAFTA with a guy who wants to tear it to bits? Chrystia Freeland, a Ukrainian-Canadian who is banned from Russia, was assigned a hell of a task when she became Canada’s minister of foreign affairs in January. But the Toronto Liberal MP has kept the peace with Donald Trump without backing down, ensuring that Canada is a strong advocate for democratic, women’s and LGBTQ rights abroad. —Sarah Boesveld