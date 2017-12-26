Women Of The Year: 33 Canadians Who Rocked 2017

Chrystia Freeland

For standing up for Canada by standing up to Trump: How do you renegotiate a deal like NAFTA with a guy who wants to tear it to bits? Chrystia Freeland, a Ukrainian-Canadian who is banned from Russia, was assigned a hell of a task when she became Canada’s minister of foreign affairs in January. But the Toronto Liberal MP has kept the peace with Donald Trump without backing down, ensuring that Canada is a strong advocate for democratic, women’s and LGBTQ rights abroad. —Sarah Boesveld