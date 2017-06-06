Advertisement
Listen to Trent Severn’s ode to Canada ahead of their new album

Written by three Canadian performers, the new tune pays homage to Anne Murray and Rocket Richard while recognizing the need to work on the “wrongs we’ve made”

From left, Emm Gryner, Dayna Manning and Laura C. Bates are Trent Severn. Photo: Mark Maryanovich

There’s only one “O Canada.” But a big event like Canada 150 demands another kind of national anthem, a unifying jam that will get you in the mood to celebrate.

“Eh Canada,” from the all female Canadiana folk trio Trent Severn is that jam — and the only (unofficial!) anthem you’ll need to ring in this country’s sesquicentennial.

Penned by badass performers Emm Gryner, Dayna Manning and Lindsay Schindler, “Eh Canada” is a catchy stomper, tipping its cap to this country’s natural beauty, Anne Murray’s snowbirds and the Trans-Canada highway. It doesn’t get more Canadian than rhyming “Rocket Richard” with “partying hard.”

But the upbeat tune also acknowledges that Canada is a work-in-progress, and that there is still so much work to do. “We have grown, we have changed/We’re working on the wrongs we’ve made.”

Eh Canada to you and yours.

Trent Severn’s new record, Portage, is out June 30.

