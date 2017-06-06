There’s only one “O Canada.” But a big event like Canada 150 demands another kind of national anthem, a unifying jam that will get you in the mood to celebrate.



This post is part of The Canada Project, a representative survey of Canadians from across the country. You can find out more right here.

“Eh Canada,” from the all female Canadiana folk trio Trent Severn is that jam — and the only (unofficial!) anthem you’ll need to ring in this country’s sesquicentennial.

Penned by badass performers Emm Gryner, Dayna Manning and Lindsay Schindler, “Eh Canada” is a catchy stomper, tipping its cap to this country’s natural beauty, Anne Murray’s snowbirds and the Trans-Canada highway. It doesn’t get more Canadian than rhyming “Rocket Richard” with “partying hard.”

But the upbeat tune also acknowledges that Canada is a work-in-progress, and that there is still so much work to do. “We have grown, we have changed/We’re working on the wrongs we’ve made.”

Eh Canada to you and yours.

Trent Severn’s new record, Portage, is out June 30.