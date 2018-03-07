The $2 Travel Essential Meghan Markle Doesn’t Go Anywhere Without

Meghan Markle has been a jet-setter for years, so naturally, the royal-to-be has collected some go-to travel accessories along the way. Luckily for her fans and royal watchers, one of her favourite travel musts is super affordable and necessary: Sanitizer and antibacterial wipes.

Back when Meghan, 36, ran her now-defunct blog The Tig, she wrote about many aspects of her daily life as an actor and activist. In a recently resurfaced article, she revealed that she always carries a bottle of sanitizer spray or antibacterial wipes. One of the downsides of travelling is exposure to germs, but this is one royal who knows how to combat them. In the article, she explained that she’d spray or wipe down surfaces around her on a plane, admitting that it did look “a little odd” to fellow passengers.

“I’m no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitizer to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat,” she wrote. “Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you’ll be the one whistling Dixie with nary a sniffle.”

When it comes to health and wellness, the Suits alum doesn’t play around. On top of making sure her space is fully cleaned, Meghan recommends staying hydrated and bringing some vitamins along for the ride. “Always travel with a high strain probiotic, and hydrate like you’re dying of thirst – because even if you’re not, for your body – the thirst is real,” she wrote.

With Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding date fast approaching, excitement is at an all-time high. Speculation over who from Hollywood will be attendance and which musical act has been booked for the reception is growing by the second. In the meantime, the bride is concentrating on one thing at a time, including her bachelorette party, which she is rumoured to have already celebrated on March 3.