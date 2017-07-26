20 Food Gadgets to Take Camping from Blasé to Gourmet

Just because you’re headed to a campsite doesn’t mean you need to leave your cooking skills at home. To go gourmet in the wild, backcountry campers can add a few simple tools to the mix, and if car-camping is more your pace then bonafide, quality upgrades can be packed in the vehicle for those who aren’t keen on sacrificing all of life’s luxuries during their adventure into the woods.

So leave behind the burnt weiners and instant coffee, and cook up great meals like char-grilled steak, morning espressos and gooey mac n’ cheese (one propane-fueled tool even makes paella a possibility). Still not convinced you can rough it? A deluxe portable pizza oven might make you a happy camper.

From a grizzly-proof cooler that keeps your perishables cold (artisanal cheese!) to a high-tech camp stove that boils water in under 5 minutes (while also keeping your phone charged), here are 20 options to help you eat well in the great outdoors.

Conquer cooking with this campfire classic This multi-purpose cast iron skillet is a workhorse both in the kitchen and on the campground. The high sides allow you to cook everything from a breakfast of bacon and pancakes to a dinner of steak and skillet chocolate chip cookies. Heavy to carry but durable, non-stick and your fresh-caught fried fish will never taste better.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet 12-in., $50, Walmart

