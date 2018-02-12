Advertisement
Travel

9 Of The Most Decadent Chocolate Shops In Canada

From solid bars to melt-in-your-mouth truffles, this is what sweet dreams are made of.

by
best Chocolate Shops In Canada

Photo, Jimmy Jeong/Sweet Lollapalooza.

Canada as a gourmet-chocolate destination? You better believe it. All across the country, master chocolatiers are opening up boutique shops with truffles, bars and other treats that rival even the fanciest European confections. In Calgary, The Chocolate Lab is turning out bonbons that look like works of art, and over on the East Coast, the Newfoundland Chocolate Company is celebrating all things local with regionally sourced ingredients and wrappers that are an ode to the province. Here are 9 of the best chocolate shops across Canada.

The Chocolate Lab, Calgary.
9
view slideshow
Photos

Craving chocolate? Watch how to make our Chocolate-Orange Jaffa Cake:
Resources