Savvy Travel Tips For Your Next Trip

Planning a vacation? Here are some of our top travel hacks to turn your next trip into a dream vacation.

Booking flights

The best flights can depend on when you choose to fly, so aim for less popular times like midweek, early in the morning, or late at night. Savings are substantial in the off season, but visiting your destination during a “shoulder season” — that’s April to mid-June and September to October — can also get you there for less.

Popular travel site Cheap Air found that the perfect time to book is fifty-four days before your trip. If you’ve missed this time frame, buying in the “prime booking window” — that’s from three weeks to three and a half months in advance — can still help you save. Just avoid booking when flights are first announced and two weeks before takeoff when fares are most expensive.

Travel card rewards

If you’ve been earning travel card rewards on your credit card for everyday purchases, redeem them when you need them, because saving some money on your trip today is money in the bank. Here are tips for using your points well:

Know what’s covered. Some loyalty programs pay for the flight but not taxes or fuel surcharges. So check before you book and compare different airlines. Compare flights, hotels and bundles for the best value. Often a flight will have the best points-to-dollars ratio, but a hotel package with meals and tickets for local attractions can be a better redemption deal. So do the math and weigh your options. Check higher-valued flights. International flights and upgrading from economy class may only cost a few extra points, so check availability because you could get a better class of flight for not much more.

Phone plans

Avoid roaming charges by having a plan in place so the photos you share on social media don’t cost you in data. Call your carrier and ask for a roaming package. Travel add-ons are great for short trips and you’ll get to keep your phone number.

A cheap and easy way to use your device on vacation is to buy a prepaid SIM card at your destination. Most convenience stores and places that sell phones carry SIM cards. To swap your SIM card you’ll need an unlocked phone, so contact your carrier to unlock it for you.

Travel apps

Download these apps in advance and travel smarter. You can search for the best flight deals with Skyscanner, Hopper and Kayak, or learn the basics of a new language with apps like Duolingo and Memrise. Hate packing? PackPoint creates a list of must-bring items based on the dates and location of your trip, and activities you’re planning.

Once you land, Google Maps is the gold standard for navigation, while Citymapper is great for local transit in large cities, and Sidekix will plan the most scenic route to get somewhere, based on your interests in the city. If you’re travelling alone, SoloTraveller helps connect you with fellow travellers who are interested in similar excursions. Finally, TripAdvisor is the go-to app for local reviews, travel info and itinerary ideas.

Currency exchange

Your credit card may be the key to avoiding conversion costs. Some travel cards don’t charge any foreign exchange mark-up, at all! When you use your card, you will not be charged the foreign exchange mark-up on international purchases made online or outside of Canada. Only the exchange rate applies, and you’ll still pay for your purchase in Canadian dollars. If you can, avoid using currency exchange offices — while some may have reasonable rates, others often embed commissions into exchange rates, costing you more than 2.5 percent.

