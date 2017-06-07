Advertisement

Mouth-watering watermelon mocktail

Tara is mixing up a flavourful watermelon mocktail to help quench summer thirst with help from Lemon Lemon Sparkling Lemonade!

by

1 of 5

Previous
Next

When it comes to entertaining outdoors in the heat, keeping guests hydrated is key. Our Chatelaine Taster & Tester, Tara from Suburble, is up for the challenge! She’s whipping up a zesty mocktail for guests this summer.

Previous
Next

Resources