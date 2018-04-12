Oops! Did Prince William Just Reveal The Royal Baby’s Gender?

Royal baby watch is officially on as the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, where the Duchess of Cambridge is set to give birth, has officially put parking restrictions in place until the end of the month. But it doesn’t look like Kate is quite ready to give birth yet, as Prince William was able to enjoy a night out on Tuesday to watch Aston Villa play Cardiff City. Afterwards, while celebrating Aston Villa’s huge win, he may have let it slip that the royal baby is a BOY!

William was chatting with fans and was quite excited that Jack Grealish had scored a late-game goal to help Aston Villa win the game. According to the Mirror, he said “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” and then there was a long pause before he added “or Jackie.”

Whoa! This is huge news. For Kate’s first two pregnancies, the couple did not find out the sex of the babies and it’s thought they don’t know the sex of royal baby number 3. It is totally possible they don’t know — William could have slipped up in the post-game excitement and not meant to hint at the baby’s sex. Or, they could be having an adorable, shorts and knee-socks wearing baby boy!