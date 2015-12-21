10 reasons you need to watch White Christmas now

Deputy Editor Carley Fortune says this is not just a holiday movie, it’s THE holiday movie. Here’s why.

At Chatelaine, we’re passionate about holiday movies and each one of us has a favourite film — which means we spend time trying to convince each other ours is the most magical one, with powers to get you from “bah, humbug” to whistling “Jingle Bells.”

Here are Deputy Editor Carley Fortune’s top 10 reasons why absolutely everyone should watch the 1954 classic White Christmas.

10. Bing Crosby’s version of the song “White Christmas” is the best version.

9. Because they don’t build movie sets like this these days.

8. George Clooney’s aunt: Rosemary Clooney!

7. The man-hunting game is strong.

6. The skirts!

5. Because Danny Kaye is the proto Kramer.

4. The wicked, awesome dance moves.

3. It’s basically like Christmas threw up.

2. Danny Kaye and Bing Crosby singing “Sisters”.

1. Vera Ellen and Rosemary Clooney singing “Sisters.”

Need one more reason? Well, it also just so happens to be streaming on Netflix!

3 comments on “10 reasons you need to watch White Christmas now

  1. not streaming on netflix.ca

    Reply

  2. I totally agree, my daughters watch it every year with me.

    Reply

  3. Ever since I learned how cruel and abusive Bing Crosby was to his sons, I have no interest in watching his movies or listening to his music. Two of his four sons killed themselves. How terrible.

    Reply

