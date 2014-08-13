Open the door,” said my dad. “We are outside, and it’s important.”
“No!” I screamed into the phone. “Leave me alone.”
I knew what my parents wanted to say. Two weeks earlier, Phillip, my husband of eight years — my high school sweetheart, best friend, father of my two toddlers, Carrie and Isabelle — had told me he was unhappy. He was going to stay at a hotel for a few days to think. But the days stretched into a confusing blur of weeks. I knew that we had been struggling, but I was so caught up in daily family life that I hadn’t noticed just how bad it was. I missed the signs, little and big. He never let me park in the garage. His car was more expensive, so I’d be outside in the belly of winter scraping the ice off my windshield. I’d wave goodbye as he pulled away. Instead of coming home for dinner like he used to, now he missed the kids’ bath time every night. He was always needed at work dinners, at business meetings that lasted until the wee hours and on frequent trips. When he was home, his eyes were trained on his BlackBerry.
“You haven’t seen us all week. Can you put it down for a bit?” I’d plead. He wasn’t particularly interested in me, the kids or expanding our family like we had always planned.
“I don’t want any more kids. I’m done. I will never change my mind,” he told me.
I was devastated. We started seeing a marriage counsellor. I thought we were going through a slump, that it was normal.
But I opened the door for my parents and saw the large white envelope in my dad’s hands. The contents of that envelope marked the end of my marriage. Though I couldn’t see it at the time, they also marked a new beginning.
It is nearly impossible to describe the depth of pain you feel when you suffer a loss. In one instant, I had lost my best childhood friend, the boy who took me to prom, the person who could articulate my thoughts better than I could. Gone was the man who held my hand during my terrifying emergency C-section, the dad who changed our baby’s very first diaper. My dream of teaching our kids to ride a two-wheeler outside our home together had just vanished, along with our plans to take our kids on an African safari when they were teenagers. When I opened that white envelope, the private investigator’s report inside revealed that Phillip was seeing someone else.
I will never forget his pasty complexion when he was forced to admit his year-long affair with a waitress. His face was so blanched it was as though he had doused it in flour. I had never felt so disappointed, diminished and humiliated. I hated myself for being so unlovable, so unwanted and so goddamn dumb. As he glossed over the details of his relationship, how he’d bought her gifts and taken her on trips, I realized, right there in my kitchen, that I no longer loved the man with whom I had vowed to spend the rest of my life. My feelings just died. He said he was sorry, that he had had an affair because he was unhappy and confused, that he didn’t want to hurt my feelings and that he didn’t know how to communicate. He had felt overwhelmed by the responsibilities that came with kids and had realized he was more selfish than he’d imagined. He said that he and his girlfriend had split and that he wanted to give our marriage a second shot. I wanted to feel sorry for him, to put myself in his shoes, but I just felt dirty. People are supposed to be born with a conscience. There is right and wrong; there is no in-between. I never would have had the nerve to lead a double life, to constantly lie to the person who loved me most. It was cowardly. Vulgar. Unforgivable. I didn’t know him at all.
“How dare you,” I said in a voice so hoarse I didn’t recognize it was mine. “You disgust me. You’re a disgrace. I hope our kids grow up to be nothing like you. Get out.”
“Can I have one last hug?” he asked.
“F–k you. And just so you know, one day I will write about this.”
The next morning, I tore all his expensive suits off the wooden hangers in our closet and shoved them into crinkly black plastic garbage bags. I ripped our wedding photos off the walls, took down family photos. Suddenly I hated the big one of us kissing while our kids smiled, perched on our backs. Had he been sleeping with her when that photo was taken? How old was Isabelle when the affair began? I was constantly trying to work out the math. I decided to leave just two photos of him — one for each of my kids — in the girls’ bedrooms. And then I wondered: What the f–k was I going to do with the 10 pads of personalized letterhead I had just ordered with all the members of our family cartooned across the top? Everything went into the garage. That night, from my daughter’s window, I watched Phillip’s shadow slowly load each bag into his trunk. I took my wedding rings off for good.
They say there are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. I wanted to pass through all the stages as quickly as I could — rush the whole process — and forget this had ever happened to me. But that’s not how it ever goes. I felt everything at once. My body physically ached. I’d be driving and I’d have to pull over. My chest heaved with sobs. Snot dripped into my mouth. I couldn’t stop crying. I’d beg God — if there even was a God — to make the pain stop.
Songs I’d never noticed on the radio suddenly had meaning for me. “You’re a liar, a cheat, unfaithful dog / You threw away all our love and trust / It’s so hard to see just who you are!” I’d howl the words to “Amnesia” as I drove along. As the weeks dragged on, Bruno Mars sang to me. “I should’ve bought you flowers and held your hand / Should’ve gave you all my hours when I had the chance.”
I’d torture myself wondering what it was like for my husband and his girlfriend. Did they hold hands? Have their own special memories and songs? Had they ever thought of me, even once?
In those first few weeks of single motherhood, my family rallied around me. My brother Jarrad was constantly at my house, fixing whatever my kids had accidentally pulled off the wall that day. I didn’t know a thing about running a house on my own. My sister came over and helped me put my kids to bed on days when I was too empty to do it myself. She raided my closet for frumpy clothes.
“You need to throw everything out and buy nice clothes for all the dates you’re going to go on.”
I couldn’t even begin to think about dating. And why couldn’t I buy flowery crocheted dresses from Anthropologie anymore? I liked that store. My brother Daniel would pick up the phone at any time — during business meetings or in the middle of the night — to listen to me sob. My parents helped with the kids, reassured me that things would be okay and came with me to meet with lawyers. At times I was angry that they’d hired a private investigator, but I knew they never expected to have anything to report.
Phillip’s family was another story. “Well, at least he fessed up and is being a good dad,” his oldest sister, Lisa, told me by phone.
“F–k you,” I wanted to say, but I held back. When I hung up, I knew I’d never speak to her again.
“You’ve got to pull up your big-girl panties,” my own aunt told me.
“Pull up my big-girl panties?” I wanted to say. “You think it’s that easy? Well, f–k you too.”
But that’s what I did. I pulled up my big-girl panties. I started seeing a therapist, one who would not let me feel like a victim for long. She helped me realize very quickly that my kids needed a happy mother.
“It’s not divorce that harms a child; it’s the fighting between parents that can,” she said.
My kids didn’t deserve to grow up in a broken home, and I never wanted them to feel like they had. They were going to have a happy life, and their parents’ divorce was not going to screw them up. I’d heard about a mom who committed suicide when she learned of her husband’s affair. I’d heard of divorces that were so bitter the children never recovered. Goddamn it: That was not going to be our life. No matter what it took or how hard it would be, I was going to get back on top.
I started by telling my older child first.
“Carrie,” I said as I crouched down so we were eye to eye. “All families are different. Some have a mommy and a daddy, and some have two mommies, or no parents and just grandparents. You have a mommy and a daddy who love you very much, but Daddy isn’t going to be living here anymore.”
I said it in one giant breath. I looked at her carefully. Her face shrivelled.
“So I don’t have a daddy anymore?” She threw her little arms around me and sobbed.
“No, sweetheart, of course you still do, but from now on you will have two beds and two houses. You still have a mommy and a daddy, but we aren’t going to live together anymore. It just happens sometimes. It’s not your fault. Sometimes mommies and daddies are happier when they don’t live together. We are going to be happy,” I promised.
Though my husband and his mistress had gotten back together, I knew it wouldn’t help to be angry or resentful. I wanted to let it all go and just move forward. The gym became my outlet. I punched so hard in my cardio boxing class that people stopped and stared at me as though I was the Hulk. I’d pretend I was punching Phillip in the gut. His girlfriend got a hit to the face. Cross-jab-hook-How-could-you-do-this-to-me. Punch punch punch punch punch punch. Sometimes I’d cry as I punched. I hoped people would think I was just sweating from my eyes. “If you had to deal with the feelings I was dealing with, you’d punch this hard too,” I wanted to tell them. But I just kept punching. Sometimes, I’d work so hard that my lips turned blue. I was sent to a cardiologist for a heart test. I knew what was wrong all along.
“It’s just broken, right, Doc?”
Phillip and I didn’t haggle over the kids. We agreed that he would take them for dinner two nights a week and for a sleepover every Saturday night. He rented a condo nearby and bought them beds and Cinderella sheets and toys so they would feel comfortable with the new arrangement. That first Saturday night I had to give up my kids, I’d shuffle past their empty rooms. I was desperate to hear them breathing in their beds. I wanted to hug them and nuzzle their warm necks. I was so lonely. I’d completely lost myself in my marriage, and now I didn’t know what to do with my free time. Had I made the right choice? Should I have let Phillip come home when he had asked to try again? I turned on the heating pad and crawled under my blankets. What if I’m alone forever? I was 32 and felt like I’d passed my expiry date. Who was going to want to date me and my two kids? Who would love them like I do and want to live with us? How would I even meet someone, and would they ever know me as well as Phillip did? I didn’t know where to begin.
I went shopping. I bought several pairs of high heels, flirty dresses, designer jeans and low-cut tops. I was completely out of my comfort zone, but I had lost so much weight — 25 pounds in three months — that I needed new clothes anyway.
“Not bad,” I’d think to myself as I glanced over my appearance in the mirror. The truth was, I had completely lost my appetite. I survived on coffee, dark chocolate and plain crackers. My biceps became defined, my collarbones poked out of my skin, my ribs protruded. I barely recognized my own body.
I was starting to feel like our separation was a blessing in disguise. Being tested for STDs led to a bad Pap test and a LEEP that possibly saved me from cervical cancer. I had made new friends. I was learning to date. I could walk in the heels my sister had insisted I buy. I had taken up hot yoga, and as my appetite returned, I nourished my body. I took on new assignments at work and started teaching. I wasn’t scared of anything. I had already hit rock bottom and knew nothing could be worse than where I’d already been. I felt invincible. I named it “The Year of Yes.”
“You want me to speak for three hours in front of 30 students? Sure.”
“Oh, you want to take me on a motorcycle ride? Yes!”
“Go on a blind date with a pescatarian who will eat a platter of nachos and drink a bottle of wine by himself? All right.”
“Meet you in Miami next weekend? Great!”
Being abandoned by Phillip also offered a convenient excuse for all kinds of things, and I was prepared to leverage it.
“You expect me to pay $1,200 in roaming fees?” I asked my cellphone provider in complete disbelief. “I’m a single mother with two little kids. My husband left me for a waitress. Are you sure there’s nothing you can do?”
My bill was reduced by half.
I started to wear my status like a badge. After all, it was now me and me alone who took my kids to doctor’s appointments and held them when they got their booster shots. It was me who carried them up to bed by myself when they fell asleep in the car. It was me who soothed them and cleaned their barf at 2 a.m. I juggled their activities and play dates; I took them on road trips, stopping to look at a litter of Labrador puppies just because.
In my mind I could hear Phillip saying, “What’s the point of stopping to look at puppies when we’re not going to buy one?” But I was in the driver’s seat; I was capable of making decisions myself. Once, the front wheel fell off our stroller during a walk. Another time, we ended up at the side of a country road with a flat tire. No matter what, I got my kids home safely. All the way home, we’d belt out “Roar” with Katy Perry: “I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter, dancing through the fire / ’Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar.”
And just when I really truly accepted that my marriage was over, I met Steve. We were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and after exchanging emails and talking on the phone — unusual in this era of dating — we got together for a drink one night after work. I wasn’t expecting to meet someone I actually liked. I was having fun. I didn’t need a boyfriend, didn’t want one yet. But Steve was different. He was calm, patient and attentive. He was also an excellent dad, and listening to him sing “Happy Birthday” to his niece on the phone turned me to mush. He was a single dad raising his daughter with his family but acted like my story was more devastating. He hung on my every word, stared at me like he’d never seen anything so beautiful, held my hand and dropped off a package of insoles after I’d gone for a 12K run that left me unable to walk. He held doors for me; he told me I was fun and smart. He was shocked when I said I’d never been offered the garage. I knew after the second date that if he held a door for another girl I’d be livid.
“Cancel your other dates,” I instructed. “You are with me now.”
Sometimes I worry that Steve will decide that our relationship is over, that he’d rather be with someone else. “I’m not going to leave you. I’m not Phillip,” he reassures me. I trust him.
When my kids are old enough to discover the truth, I hope they will understand the decisions I’ve made and appreciate how hard I’ve fought for their happiness. I want them to witness a healthy relationship and know what it means to celebrate a wedding anniversary. Maybe one day, we will all be singing a different Bruno Mars song.
*All names have been changed.
Absolutely loved this story, almost a mirror image of my own. The author took me back to the feelings for despair like it was yesterday even though it was over 16 years ago. You move on but you never forget and unfortunately it impacts how you trust people for the rest of your life.
Well done.
Kathy on
Thanks for sharing your story – it wasn’t my experience at all, but I could definitely relate to some of it.
Chantal on
I felt myself travelling back in time – and all the feelings of despair and destruction came rushing back to me as well. Not exactly a mirror image (I don’t have children) but it’s that ‘kicked in the stomach’ feeling that’s so horribly familiar to anyone who has been so utterly betrayed. I am so much better off now but I hate the fact that I will always be affected by what happened.
Doris on
So heartwrenching and honest. So happy you met a wonderful man, and that your family was so supportive throughout the hard times. I’m glad you are now parking in the garage!!!!
Lorna on
I thought this was going to be another silly Eat Pray Love type of post-divorce article – but when I read it, it was one of the more real and intense articles I have read. While not the same, parts of this echoed my story and my feeliings in many ways. You didn’t survive, you adapted and thrived, even if not right away. Best of luck, and thanks for sharing.
Peachy on
Thank you for sharing your story! Sadly, we don’t all get to find happiness with someone else. My ex took a piece of my soul when he abandoned me, and even now 7 years later, I have never been the same or been able to trust again. Sometimes what is broken can never be repaired.
Maya on
Thank you for the share. Almost exactly what I am currently going through. A lot of what you say completely resonated with me. It’s almost been a year and I believe I am in the acceptance phase but my life, my dreams , everything I thought I knew has been crush. It’s nice to see a happy end to a bad situation. I often think about writing my story too, but it’s too fresh. Thanks again for the share.
Laura on
Dear Author,
Please share your excellent article with that ^%$#@ ex-husband and let him read the supportive comments you are receiving. He is a narcisist. A real man does not let his woman park outdoors while he does.
Because he and his waitress girlfriend met under cheating circumstances, the odds are highly in favor that one or both of them will be unfaithful. He is doomed to an unhappy life, which he deserves. He is grossly immature.
I hope you will explain to your daughters the circumstances of the breakup, when they are older. Best of success to you, Steve (he sounds really cool) and your daughters.
Donna on
Finally someone wrote the story that we all wanted to write. Some endings are different than this but result is the same . I wish you all the best , you deserve it.
Unfortunately children suffer more if they are older at the time of divorce , it leaves a mark on their future life. Some fathers are very selfish and do not care about their children and their future..
Ewa Ligia on
Thank you so much for sharing your story. Being deceived is the worst thing that can possibly happen to someone. It makes you question every belief, every judgement and every value you once held true to yourself. I read your story and felt like I was reliving everything that I went through a few years ago. As Kathy says below, yes, going through something like this does impact how you trust people for the rest of your life, but maybe that is a good thing. Maybe we need to be less naive. Stay strong and remember, you are not the victim… you are the victor. Thank you.
Nina Jetha on
yes it’s horrible but it’s not the end of the world. People have affairs for many reasons, not all of them because they are selfish and heartless. It takes both parties to end a marriage. When an affair starts, the marriage is already over. the reasons it happened need to be looked at. Some can patch it up but others refuse to look at the root cause.
Bella on
if the marriage is over, then I think people should be smart enough to get out before the affair.
Tracey on
I am over five years out from my husband’s affair (we had been married 36 years when he cheated). I take exception to the comment that “when an affair starts the marriage is over.” I had the courage to look at the root cause of the affair, as did my husband. After a year of counselling, talking and, yes, fighting, we saw our way clear to a much better marriage. Every marriage has issues whether or not you realize it. My husband says the choice to have an affair was his alone (I didn’t get a vote) and nothing I could have done in our marriage would have changed that. Please don’t blame the victim.
Sue on
Thank you Bella for this comment. It’s absolutely true, an affair only happens when the marriage is already broken, usually beyond repair. The fact that one person didn’t see (or didn’t want to see) that it was broken is a testament to how busy we all become keeping up the children, career, the home, and not seeing what has happened in our marriages. No, that does not justify adultery – not at all – but affairs don’t occur in vacuums. As an apparently rare woman who did the cheating, I can tell you it was not for lack of love for my husband – it’s that the marriage was long dead and I simply didn’t have the balls to just go. So I took the coward’s way out, which is what adultery is. But I will tell you this – I know we were equally to blame for the demise of the marriage long before the affair ever happened. I believe it’s more typical for men to cheat because they don’t reflect on their feelings nearly as much as we women do so they turn to adultery (or whatever other vice they choose). We women cheat less, in my opinion, because we’re more likely to be able to see a problem and to discuss it openly. I tried that – tried and tried and tried – but he didn’t want to hear it and would not discuss it. And again, no, I’m not trying to justify anything but I know it has little to do with selfish gratification – it’s not nearly that simple. I hear many women who have been cheated on say, “How could he do that to me? To our family?” But that’s not why these affairs occur – not out of any purposeful attempt to hurt the spouse (with some obvious exceptions). They are a way to push the start of the end when it’s clear that the end is nigh. And we get to that end together. I can only imagine the possible venom I’m unleashing on myself for writing all this but as a woman with this perspective, I know it’s just not that black and white. My marriage died for many complicated reasons, many of which I tried to resolve, to turn around. In the end, it was too little too late and I behaved like a coward – but we were both responsible for the years that led up to it. That is the simple truth of it.
Lena on
Beautifully written. I’m so sorry you went through this. Wishing you, your girls and Steve happier times, you all deserve it.
Sandy A on
OMG, this is so like mine was. I can so relate to this – even though we had no children, it was still devastating – the other woman was my so called best friend at the time – I could fill a book on the ugly, disgusting things THEY both did. A few years later I met an awesome guy, we will be married 24 years in September — he is the best thing to ever happen to me in my whole life.
Heather Manning-Magee on
Thank you for sharing!! I remember those horrible feeings myself. My kids were older but I still felt the same way. I took was fortunate enough to find a most amazing man who shared the same things I had and I’m so happy to say he’s now my husband. My motto through the ordeal was “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
Tracey on
I was 43 when I found out about my husband’s affair; 44 when I found out that he was having another affair while we were trying to work it out. The only difference in my story is that he chose not to come back. But the emotions are so real. How could our marriage end (we were married 18 years and had a 4 year old)? How could he just turn away? How could he leave me and the children? He is “simplifying” his life, which is pretty easy when you leave the house, the kids, and the bills behind. I still struggle with not just being a victim. Thank you for sharing, for validating others who have had similar experiences.
Beth on
I found your story very empowering. At age 60, I have suffered a terrible loss as well. My 65 year old husband left me because he is gay, but feels he was not
aware of this until a few years ago. He was the love of my life and we were the best partners. We’ve raised three very successful (and happy I hope) children.
This has been an exceptionally tough journey for me, and I relate to the feelings of deep rage and uncontrollable tears. I too am seeing a psychologist, whose
advice is take care of myself and do anything and everything that helps me recover. I have been furious, terrified, vindictive, incredulous, you name it. It is the
toughest thing in the world to live with broken dreams for retirement together. I am older than you, and I know your journey is much tougher because you have
a responsibility to your children to give them a happy life. I feel for you and hope your new relationship works out. As for me, this shock is only 6 months old, so I am still struggling, but your story gives me strength! I am a marathon runner, and I also work out hard at the gym. One day I will be “better not bitter”, my new motto. Any ladies in this situation, remember you are strong and will be stronger after this experience.
Carol on
The tears rolled down my face..you put in to words the betrayal and the pain and the need to survive..I have experienced. The same type of thing happened to me.Thank you for putting it all out there for making another woman feel so normal..when you feel like you loosing it
M on
You told your story so well. Thank you for sharing.
Marisa on
Your article is a well done summation that belies your daily walk through the heavy muck until you found a new normal with less pain. What character you displayed.
I experienced something similar in an ex long term relationship, but not to this degree because there were no kids or marriage yet…but I felt your pain and journey.
You are extraordinary.
Anon on
Many men & women can relate to this article Torn Apart. Divorce is painful and a lot of people suffer, mostly the children. However, one has a CHOICE to either move or or remain in a halo of pain, resentment & anger. I survived from the love of my two beautiful children and help from my parents and close friends. Also I blared Madonna’s song “On My Own” about 1000 times to get the message clearly in my brain! Because I was out of an emotionally abusive relationship, it took me years before I was ready to date and trust a man again. Eventually I plunged into dating and became and expert. I had more fun dating than in my twenties. My teenage daughter said I had a better social life than her! Friends wanted me to start a dating service, However I was too busy having fun! Eventually I met Steve. From the moment he walked into our house my daughter said “Mom, he’s the one for you.” My girlfriends chose him too! At the time, I wasn’t convinced and it was 3 years before we married. He is my best friend and worth the longgg wait! He IS my dream come true. He makes me laugh everyday and, he even cooks, cleans, is a f handyman (electrical, plumbing, physical) etc etc. I got a second chance at love! Meanwhile, times were not always happy nor easy. My son suffered from depression after our divorce and took off to live with his Dad in the UK. I cared for my cancer stricken mother and father with Alzheimer’s in my own home. Family always comes first. There is often a RAINBOW at the end of a storm. The key is to understand that things happen for a reason & have faith in God’s plan (even if it seems bleak.) Believe in yourself, stay positive, get support, find new friends (You will lose many married friends after divorce!), keep busy and do what makes YOU happy because you are FREE and totally in control of your own life after divorce. For me – divorce was worth it!
colleen saunders on
I’m so glad to read tho article. I’m in the first month of my separation and currently feel like I’m never going to be whole again. I have two kids as well and the same visitation schedule. I could relate to everything you wrote. Thank u for sharing your story.
Ashley on
I am going through this right now. My husband needs space. I’m so angry. We have four kids. Some days I dont know how I’m going to make it. I just keep wishing time would go. By faster
Yo Le on
You have just replayed my story, and all my anthem songs to go with it. I am 6 months into the separation with a 2 and a 3 year old. My ex was off with a naive girl 12 years younger than me, and now I am a soon-to-be divorce statistic. The worst part for me is that he takes my babies 50% of the time. So not only has he ruined my life and my future family as I knew it, but he has taken away the only happiness I had left. But the end if your story leaves a glimmer of hope, so I will just hang on that. Thanks for sharing your story.
SadnessInVA on
I’m going through this very thing right now. I found out about my husband’s affair in November, we tried to “work things out” until January (but he was really just manipulating me to stay in our home with our daughter until after the holidays and was still seeing his “girlfriend”), and on January 10, I kicked him out for good. I have a 3-year-old who sees her father once a week for about an hour, basically when he feels like leaving his new family (girlfriend, her kid, and her parents, all in one house) and coming to see his child. I basically have her 24-7. It sucks being the one left hanging, with a house to run, a family to feed, while my husband is out pretending to be a twentysomething again with his girlfriend while her parents watch her kid. Yes, I am resentful. I am in therapy. But it hurts to always have to be the responsible one while the selfish, irresponsible sperm donor can just leave and do whatever he wants, while I choke out the words, “Yes, Daddy does love you and always will, he just doesn’t have a lot of time right now to see you.” I hope as well that my daughter understands the decisions I have made during this time, that they were all made with her best interests in mind. It hurts so badly but we move on every day.
Beth on
Got me into tears… I recently left my husband…. and I took my son with me.. I can totally relate, but yes , our kids need a happy mother and i am trying to get there.
jaja on
I am struggling with my marriage of 5 years. My husband that often travels for work decided recently that he wants to travel by himself with his friends. And after his first 1 week trip by himself, I found this to be deceiving and am scared to death of the worst that can happen. I am experiencing loneliness more often than I could ever imagine, and as I am getting older, this feeling seems to take over strongly. I have never thought I could be separated from my husband. I am so scared of what the future might hold for both of us. I guess I am sensing that this is not what I signed up for and feel like I am all by myself.
Reading your story brought me into uncontrollable tears. It was like I was living in the future and this scared me to death. I am so happy that you went through this and also had help from friends and family. I know I cannot count on that part, as all my family is in another country and I barely have any friends.
CH on
wow Mia i guess u must be the homewrecker in this sad story. The name of “Mia” also means “mine” in Spanish. seems you are all about you afterall.
jane on
Wow this story really hit home. My husband of 20years just recently left me for his high school sweetheart. We have had problems for many years but we never discussed them. Then one day he told me it was over and that was it. I was devasted. I had built my whole life around this man and thought we would be together forever. Boy was I wrong. I felt like I was kicked in the stomach. Still do. We have two teenagers and it was very hard telling them. Of course it was up to me to tell them just like it was up to me to do everything else. lol. It has been 5 months and I am still having a very hard time. I do know that it is the best thing for me and eventually my life will be better off without him I just hope it happens soon because I am sick and tired of feeling this way.
I know that I need to get on with my life and I have a great support system but I can’t seem to get out of this slump. I am seeing a therapist but I obsess every day on what they are doing. I think about them 24/7 and it doesn’t matter what tools I have been given to help with this I just can’t seem to stop. What did I do wrong as a wife that he left me so easily and moved on with someone from his past. Did he ever get over her and was I just a fill in and that is why he never really tried with our marriage. I think I am going crazy.
Pls help
Samantha on
If you get your mind really busy focusing on something else, you will find it easier to stop thinking of your ex-husband and his girlfriend. I started taking a course. There are lots of free online courses on Coursera. You’ll have some reading to do, and homework. There are lots of things to learn and it gives you something new and interesting to talk about with your kids. I have teenagers too and they helped me with some of the homework if I got stuck. Whenever a bad thought pops into your brain, you’ll learn to stop it and quickly substitute it with thoughts about the things you are learning. Before you go to sleep at night, take a deep breath and remind yourself that you are going to be fine and that there are many good things in the future. You are not alone. Feeling negative thoughts is unhealthy. Then take another deep breath, put a big smile on your face and go to sleep. Everything is going to be okay. It gets easier. Take it one day at a time. Don’t dwell on the past.
Rebecca on
Thank you for the story. Although I am not a woman, I can absolutely identify with this. I was with my wife for over 20 years when she came to me right before her 40th birthday and said she hated her marriage, her job and the way she treated our 6 year-old and that we needed to go our separate ways. Two months later I discovered she had fallen in love with a co-worker 20 years younger than I. It was someone I knew and considered to be a friend. It’s been 1 year since we split and sometimes it just feels like it was yesterday and I can feel my stomach tighten up and the tears start to well up. I’ve just started to date but it feels strange and uncomfortable. I’m afraid to let my self trust anyone and I don’t want to live the rest of my life like that. Thank you for sharing. It meant something to me.
David – Poway, CA.
David on
David .You have heard the words “GROW UP” ..David that is exactly what will happen if you let it..Stay on your own No dating for a couple of years .Become your OWN best friend…Work on Not being Needy…Trust me David…But The Ladies find a Self reliant All together guy ..SEXY,,
chas on
Human beings and Geese..The only two creatures on the planet that mate for life…Except Geese know more than Humans as to HOW to do it..
chas on
How long did it take you. My husband left 8 months ago and he is with a friend of mine. I am having a real hard time we were married 25 years and I come to find out he has been cheating most of our marriage with other women. Thank god for my son from this marriage and 3 others from a previous marriage. I would have killed myself by now. It is devastating. I have no money and he is ruining my credit and trying to take my home away. His sister recently died and he texted my son and I. I am 2 years away from retirement and don’t see any time for a future. Thanks for letting me vent.
Susan on
You do not know how much your story has helped me.. I was beginning to think this was the end for me but reading this gave me some kind of hope for the future
New at this on
I think you are great buit mine is second time divorce ,i dont know what to feel anymore i am 51 and a casual factory worker i dont know how to survive paying bill etc just dissapointied wat my life come to , i am glad i read your story gave me new perspective on life ,thank you
Salendar Raj on
I’m married 3 and a half years. I’m 51 years now sprayed 2 months.it semi longer.Myhusband always was selfish man.i stuck with through substance abuse, I never thought he’d stop.he gotten a better job, more money and he tells me after only 4 months on the job we can be friends , and we have nothing in common.He calls somtimes.We are very angry .we don’t communicate and I know he’s seeing someone.I ask him but he won’t tell me the truth.i think about him everyday. I Never Thought This Would HAPPENS OR HE Would Leave Me OR Cheat On me…I Feel REAL bad.
rhonda on
its NOT the divorce that hurts kids????? fucking please……stop with this politically correct bullshit. IT IS THE DIVORCE. most kids would rather have their parents together and fighting than seperate and “peaceful” studies have shown this time and time again. i feel for you. most times the divorce is pushed by the woman. Why? no clue, really, but i have my ideas.
men look at marriage as a natural progression of life. time to put a stop to partying, most fun things and time to buckle down and be a grown up. women, on the other hand look at marriage as the last cog in a perfect life………mens lives get tougher, womens lives get easier…….that is how they each go into a marriage.
whoEVER is on the recieving end of a divorce…i feel for ya. say goodbye to :
thinking there is such thing as love
trusting the opposite sex
the life you had been building for…..bye holidays, bye important events, by comfortable retirement, bye, bye, Your life has been TORN from you. A great lie has destroyed your life…….and you can’t do a damn thing about it……..how is that even legal? but it is. and its shameful.
nck on
I Love this story….it gave me hope! Thanks for sharing it with women like me who have to pray for strength just to put work clothes on because you are so heartbroken, after a spouse has walked out.
Debra on
Thanks for sharing. My husband just left me 6 weeks ago.
mich on
Your story inspired me to start writing about all my pain, loss and most of dealing with my anger after my husband me on August 31st, 2015. I am working out like crazy and making the best of a bad situation. Thank you for sharing your story with us, but most of all, thank you for helping me put things into perspective.
Natasha on
This newly single mom sounds bitter and angry. She has every right to be but let me tell you the anger fades and you are left with a broken family. You cannot erase your ex. He will be there. At soccer games, birthdays and so may other things you can’t even imagine. You can meet new men, even get a new stepdad for the kids but you will never feel the way you felt with your real husband and family. New relationships between your man and your kids will be slightly awkward at best and the kids will always silently grieve. Until they die. They may see that you are happy and fake it for you but deep down the kids are hurting because they are always missing someone. They will carry that feeling into adulthood and most likely will never learn how to fully love themselves consequently attracting someone that doesn’t really love them only seems like they fill that hole that they have felt their whole life. This is why the curse of divorces follows children of divorce. If you were wise, you would work on that anger and look very deep inside to see where YOU failed your husband. I’m not saying that what he did was right, it was absolutely wrong. But not forgiving him would be wrong, too. You owe it to your kids, God, who I’m sure you’ll remember you vowed to when you married (just because he broke doesn’t mean you should break yours) and you owe it to yourself. Spare yourself the pain of a second marriage, the unnatural feelings that come along with it, swallow your pride, forgive and begin the very hard work of putting your family together.
Gennifer Reeve on
Its been a week since my husband left me and my 2 yr old son. He has gone to live with his parents. He didnt even want to work on our marriage. I am alone today and your story is exactly how I am feeling right now. You are a brave woman, and I hope to be able to see light at the end of that tunnel just as you have. Thank you for sharing this
Anj on
Great story. I’ve been struggling with way too much bitterness and anger at my wife when she left me 16 months ago, handing me surprise divorce papers, and leaving me 3 hours later to move 200 miles away after spending 15 minutes with two stunned kids (she told them she was never coming back, and moving back with her mother, brother sister and mother). Although my story is a bit weird (first we lost a 13-year-old in an accident and followed it with a flood a month later) before my wife left,, I can still see many similarities between what you’ve gone through and what I’m going through.
I’ve got a punching bag in the basement. I’m going to punch and kick it now.
Inspired on
Well, here i am, at the beginning of your story. My husband just told me he has Been having an affair and is leaving me. I’m 36, 2 small kids, self-employed. Reading this is proof that i Will survive.
Jennifer on
Yes you will survive as I did. At first it seems like the end of the world. But it’s not. Stay strong for yourself and the children. Don’t focus on that liar and make sure you are financially taken care of. To me the divorce became all about money. That’s all. A husband who is capable of such evil is not worth fighting for. Let him go and be happy for YOU and your children. You deserve so much better.
Kaya 48 on
Thank you for sharing your story! It brought me to tears. It helped me with my fears of abandonment. You are a very strong woman.
Sarah on
This is the first comment I have ever left on anything in my life. I am going through this right now and sometimes I feel so pain that I can’t breath. Thanks for giving me perspective and hope. I really need it right now.
Robyn on
I enjoy reading your story My husband left me for another woman and I am taking it hard. I know with God I will be alright.
LaWanda on
This story is very similar to mine. I divorced my cheating husband of 20 years who left me for a young cop co worker. At first I was devastated. But I became one strong woman with the help of my lawyer. I cut of all contact with that liar and cheater and too him to court. He wanted the little minion , well I wanted alimony. Which I got. I still feel like a gladiator 3 years after that nightmare. My life is happy and peaceful and I truly hope to get to the same place as the author. Meeting a nice man. I am not ready for that yet but maybe one day I will.
Kaya 48 on
Dame that was great
toya on
Going through nearly the exact same situation now only he wants nothing to do w/ me or his daughter and we were left with nothing. It’s been about a month since my fiancé and father to my beautiful daughter simply walked out… and i am still in shock.
Emily on
I am in the beginning stages of what you are going through. I attempted suicide three weeks ago and still feel like the pain is too much and wish i hadn’t survived. My husband didn’t cheat but he tricked me good and I don’t have kids to keep me company or a family to help me. SO many of the things you felt are thoughts that I have had and they are eating me alive. A lot of those thoughts are not some I’ve heard other people have. If there is anyway you could help me I would greatly appreciate it.
Annie on
Hi, thanks for sharing your story. It was interesting and nicely written.
As a man, I can’t agree on anything because you mix a lot of things… I don’t see what is the point with the garage, it is not relevant in any way.
Moreover, you act like “the good mother” and the “one betrayed” but actually, there are always reasons why the man goes to have another one and these are not stated in your story which makes it completely biased and I could be convinced or feel for you, even if I tried. Another point, your former husband tried to come back with you, it showed that he still loved you but you refused because you “did nothing wrong” without thinking that maybe you were a bad wife despite being a good mother.
(It is exactly what happened to my parents)
But I am very happy for you that you are now going better and I hope you wont have to suffer these kind of things.
Alex
Alex on
I cannot say I understand how you were feeling, but this article makes me feel like I do. The process you had to go through was heartwrenching. You are so strong to have made the decision to be happy, and say yes to unknown circumstances. If I was to ever get divorced, I would hope that I will stumble on this article again and rediscover the strength you showed during that tough time. And I am genuinely happy that you have found a man who deserves you and your love. I am so glad you decided to write this out. I have a friend who is getting divorced and this article helped me learn how to empathize with her.
On a side note, the my friend is using a tool called Thistoo to get the logistics of her divorce sorted out. https://thistoo.co/ Has anyone ever used this before? Does it work?
Alice on
The feeling written in this article is so reflective go how I am feeling too. My husband left me 10 weeks after our son was born. To make matters worse, I was also taking care of my mother who is battling pancreatic cancer. Our marriage had a hard year as a result of the diagnosis as I dropped everything to help my mom and my husband got resentful of this. I believe he realized that he was never going to be my number 1 priority after my son was born and just walked out. I can’t begin to describe the pain I feel. The pain of losing the man that got down on one knee and proposed to me, who committed to being with me forever, the man who I thought would be the best father and want to be there to take care of his family. The pain of revising the complete picture I had for my life. As a child of a terrible divorce, I vowed to never let this happen, but I didn’t realize I would have no control over it. I definitely wasn’t the best version of myself being pregnant and taking care of my mother but I assumed my husband was sitting back and watching me in awe as I stepped up to help someone in need. I thought he would have pride as be saw me do this and know I would do this for anyone I loved in need. Instead had resented me, secretly, until he couldn’t take it and walked out when my son was 10 weeks old. He didn’t care when I told him I felt like I was stuck at the bottom of a cave where no one could hear me when my son cried every night from 1am until 6am and no one was there to hear me cry. Now he gets to come “play” with my son for an hour, report to his friends that he’s a good dad, and leave me with all the hard work. He doesn’t have to deal with a new post pregnancy body. He has no obligations in the evening and is free to go out and enjoy whenever he wants. I would never give up any time with my son but this all feels wrong. I am trying to find strength to be able to be the best mother to my son. I am trying to hate my husband and eventually feel nothing for him, but the truth is that I still love him and would still do anything to make our marriage work. He wouldn’t even give it a chance to see if there was an improvement.
Cori on
well i think you are amazing!! my story is similar, we lost our youngest daughter 19 months ago in a tragic accident, it completly broke me, for 4 months i layed in bed and cried!! then one day decided i needed to pull myself together for my remaining daughters and my husband, i enrolled in uni and started studying to become a nurse, slowly the smile returned to my face and i laughed again, i was proud if myself “i had survived the worst possible thing and i became stronger” i thought my husband would look to me with admiration, but sadly no, during his greiving period he chose the dark road, started drinking taking drugs regularily (he worked away) and i have only just found out started sleeping with other women.. i think he resented my resilliance and i made him feel weak so went searching for things to make him feel masculine again.. so here i sit picking up the pieces to my broken heart fir the 2nd time in 2 short years x
tracey ryan on
My husband left me to be with another woman. and wanted him back. i was jealous and it made us argue all the time until he vanished away, I was desperate to get him back, I wasted so much time and money on getting my lover back after I have tried almost all possibilities to have him back and nothing worked. I became lonely for 2 years. To make it short, I found a spell caster Mr Robinson buckler by accident. I don’t know how I found him and i cant remember. But, when I first saw the good testimonies about his wonderful work and after reading the Testimonials, I decided I had to try and give it one last shot. After the spells, a miracle happened, my husband came home. it was awesome, anyone who needs help, should email robinson.buckler@yahoo. com He is the best. whoever need a spell caster that will work for you and bring back your lover should contact Robinson buckler.
Jenny on
What a beautifully raw article, it mirrors my circumstances to a tee!! i have recently found out my husband of 10yrs was having an affair, we have since seperated and the pain is undescribable, the pain my little girls are feeling too breaks my heart. i am so happy to hear you met someone, it gives me hope.. thankyou for sharing your story x
tracey ryan on
Hello
I just tell you about this great man thanks to whom I could make the Pact and become immensely rich for 3 years.
So I was happy that I promised talk about its services to those who are in need and that’s what I’m doing here.
You want to do:
-make a Pact
-return your husband or your wife that left you,
-win the lottery, succeed in a competition or exam,
-get a scholarship,
-get a promotion at your job
They will help you with spirituality and white magic to make your dreams reality.
