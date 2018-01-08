See The Sweet Photos Of Princess Charlotte On Her First Day Of Nursery School

Today’s royal news is extra cute because, we get two new photos of Princess Charlotte. On Monday, January 8, Charlotte started nursery school at Willcocks Nursery School and before she headed out for her big day, Kate snapped these two cute pics.

How adorable does Charlotte, 2, look in her little pea coat (which is already sold out!) and scarf? And look how long her hair has gotten — she’s now wearing it half-up, half-down. Her backpack is (of course) pink, which is her favourite colour. The photos were taken at Kensington Palace, where the Cambridge family lives.

William and Kate announced last month that Charlotte would start nursery school in January at Willcocks, which is just a 10-minute drive from their London home and costs $4,073 a term. Her school actually started last week, but it’s believed the family was still on Christmas holiday, so Charlotte started a week after all her classmates.

Unlike her big brother Prince George, Charlotte will be attending school on a full-time basis, which makes sense because she is quite social and William has joked that she rules the roost at home. She certainly looks quite confident in these pictures!

Just for fun, here’s a flashback to Prince George’s first day of nursery school — Kate also took this picture.

He’s grown so much and is now in kindergarten! Time flies. And soon we will have a new royal baby to get excited about.

We hope Charlotte has a great first day of school.