Read Prince George’s Handwritten, Ultra-Adorable Christmas List For Santa

Prince William was in Finland for a mini royal tour on Thursday and met Santa. Of course, he had to hand-deliver Prince George’s Christmas list. “I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter,” he said.

So what does George want for Christmas?

This is beyond cute: Prince George’s letter to Father Christmas – and the first time we have seen the future king’s signature. PS he’s been nice and wants a police car! pic.twitter.com/QDiwlFiGBa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 30, 2017

A police car. George is obsessed with all forms of automobiles — firetrucks, planes, trains, motorcycles — so it makes sense that he wants a police car for Christmas. (He seems to be taking after his dad, who wanted to be a policeman when he was around George’s age.)

This is the first time we’ve seen George’s handwriting — and it’s pretty impressive for a four-year-old. It’s a good thing he’s practising writing his name, because he will have many years of signing it on royal documents.

And in case you were wondering, George circled “nice” (not naughty) at the top of his Christmas list.