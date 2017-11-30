Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Read Prince George’s Handwritten, Ultra-Adorable Christmas List For Santa
Turns out, there’s only one thing Prince William’s son wants for Christmas (and no, it’s not another sibling).
by Alyssa Ashton, Today's Parent
Photo, Andrew Matthews - WPA pool/Getty Images.
Prince William was in Finland for a mini royal tour on Thursday and met Santa. Of course, he had to hand-deliver Prince George’s Christmas list. “I’ve seen you and I had to give you this letter,” he said.
So what does George want for Christmas?
This is beyond cute: Prince George’s letter to Father Christmas – and the first time we have seen the future king’s signature. PS he’s been nice and wants a police car! pic.twitter.com/QDiwlFiGBa
A police car. George is obsessed with all forms of automobiles — firetrucks, planes, trains, motorcycles — so it makes sense that he wants a police car for Christmas. (He seems to be taking after his dad, who wanted to be a policeman when he was around George’s age.)
This is the first time we’ve seen George’s handwriting — and it’s pretty impressive for a four-year-old. It’s a good thing he’s practising writing his name, because he will have many years of signing it on royal documents.
And in case you were wondering, George circled “nice” (not naughty) at the top of his Christmas list.